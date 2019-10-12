UEFA Futsal Champions League main round report

The UEFA Futsal Champions League main round is complete with holders Sporting CP among the 16 clubs through to the elite round.

The 23 top-ranked teams began in this round, joined by the nine preliminary round group winners

16 teams were in Path A, where the top three in each group go to the elite round

16 teams (including all the preliminary round qualifiers) were in Path B, with the four group winners progressing

Results

Final standings

In the elite round draw at 14:00 CET on Friday 18 October, the Path A group winners will be seeded the first tier, the Path A group runners-up will be in the second tier and the Path A third-placed teams and Path B group winners in the third tier (filling two positions in each group).

Path A

Group 1

Winners: Sporting CP (POR, holders)

Runners-up: Dobovec (SVN, hosts)

Third place: Mostar SG (BIH)

Eliminated: Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB)

Group 2

Winners: Benfica (POR)

Runners-up: Kherson (UKR)

Third place: Halle-Gooik (BEL, hosts)

Eliminated: Araz Naxçivan (AZE)

Group 3

Winners: Barça (ESP)

Runners-up: Tyumen (RUS)

Third place: Ayat (KAZ)

Eliminated: Vytis (LTU, hosts)

Group 4

Winners: KPRF (RUS)

Runners-up: Murcia (ESP)

Third place: Kairat (KAZ)

Eliminated: Berettyóújfalu (HUN, hosts)

Holders Sporting CP, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th were involved in this path

Teams through along with Sporting include former winners Kairat, Barça and Benfica, plus 2008 runners-up Murcia

Debutants Ayat, Tyumen and KPRF also progressed

Mostar are the first Bosnian team to get through this round since Tango Sarajevo in 2013/14

Path B

Group 5

Through: Sparta Praha (CZE, hosts)

Eliminated: Csíkszereda (ROU)*, Record Bielsko-Biała (POL), St Andrews (MLT)*

Group 6

Through: Novo Vrijeme (CRO, hosts)

Eliminated: Leo (ARM)*, Shkupi (MKD)*, Omonia Nicosia (CYP)*

Group 7

Through: Stalitsa Minsk (BLR, hosts)

Eliminated: Toulon Élite (FRA)*, Liburni (KOS), Hovocubo (NED)*

Group 8

Through: Pesaro (ITA)

Eliminated: Georgians Tbilisi (GEO)*, Weilimdorf (GER)*, Uddevalla (SWE, hosts)

The teams ranked 12th to 15th and 20th to 22nd were joined by the preliminary round qualifiers (marked *).

Pesaro and Sparta Praha both progressed on debut

Calendar

Elite round draw: 14:00 CET, 18 October

Elite round: 19–24 November

Finals draw: tbc

Finals: 23 or 24 & 25 or 26 April