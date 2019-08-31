UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round report

Nine teams, including debutants Csíkszereda, Toulon Élite and Weilimdorf went through from the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round as group winners.

Results

Final standings

Group winners progress to October's main round path B (already drawn)

Through: Csíkszereda, Georgians, Hovocubo, Leo, Luxol St Andrews, Omonia, Shkupi, Toulon Élite, Weilimdorf

Group A

Through: Toulon Élite (FRA)

Eliminated: SMS Viimsi (EST, hosts), Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN), KF Tirana (ALB)

Group B

Through: Shkupi 1927 (MKD, hosts)

Eliminated: Lokomotiv Daugavpils (LVA), Cardiff University (WAL), Encamp (AND)

Group C

Through: Futsal Klub Csíkszereda (ROU)

Eliminated: Futsal Minerva (SUI), Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL), AEK Futsal Club (GRE, hosts)

Group D

Through: Omonia Nicosia (CYP, hosts)

Eliminated: Gazi Üniversitesi (TUR), Pinerola Brastislava (SVK), Vængir Júpiters (ISL)

Group E

Through: TSV Weilimdorf (GER)

Eliminated: Allstars Wiener Neustadt (AUT, hosts), Racing Futsal Luxembourg (LUX), Sparta Belfast (NIR)

Group F

Through: Luxol St Andrews (MLT)

Eliminated: Dinamo Chisinau (MDA), Sjarmtrollan Idrettslag (NOR, hosts), Fiorentino (SMR)

Group G

Through: Hovocubo (NED, hosts)

Eliminated: London Helvecia (ENG), PYF Saltires (SCO), Lynx FC (GIB)

Group H

Through: Georgians Tbilisi (GEO)

Eliminated: Maccabi Nahalat Yitzhak Tel-Aviv (ISR), Varna City (BUL, hosts)

Group I

Through: Leo Futsal Club (ARM)

Eliminated: Futsal Gentofte (DEN), KMF Titograd (MNE, hosts)

Debutants: Csíkszereda, Lokomotiv Daugavpils, Weilimdorf, Toulon, AEK, SMS Viimsi, Fiorentino, Sparta Belfast

Kampuksen Dynamo won their preliminary round group last season while St Andrews and Leo did so in 2017/18, the first year of the current format.

Main round draw (8 to 13 October)

Path A

Group 1: Sporting CP (POR, holders), Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB), Dobovec (SVN, hosts), Mostar SG (BIH)

Group 2: Benfica (POR), Halle Gooik (BEL, hosts), Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Kherson (UKR)

Group 3: Barça (ESP), Ayat (KAZ), Tyumen (RUS), Vytis (LTU, hosts)

Group 4: Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Murcia FS (ESP), Sport Club KPRF (RUS), Berettyóújfalu (HUN, hosts)

Holders Sporting CP, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th are involved in this path.

In this path are former winners Kairat Almaty, Barcelona and Benfica, plus 2008 runners-up Murcia FS.

Debutants: Ayat, Tyumen, KPRF

The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Path B

Group 5: Record Bielsko-Biała (POL), Sparta Praha (CZE, hosts),

Futsal Club Csíkszereda (ROU)*, Luxol St Andrews (MLT)*

Group 6: Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts), Shkupi 1927 (MKD)*, Omonia Nicosia (CYP)*, Leo Futsal Club (ARM)*

Group 7: Stalitsa Minsk (BLR, hosts), Liburn (KOS), Hovocubo (NED)*, Toulon Élite (FRA)*

Group 8: Pesaro (ITA), Uddevalla (SWE, hosts), Georgians Tbilisi (GEO)*, Weilimdorf (GER)*

The teams ranked 12th to 15th and 20th to 22nd are joined by the preliminary round qualifiers (marked *).

Debutants: Sparta Praha, Csíkszereda*, Toulon Elite*, Weilimdorf

The winners of each of the four groups advance to the elite round.

Calendar

Elite round draw: 14:00CET, 18 October

Elite round: 19–24 November

Finals draw: tbc

Finals: 23 or 24 & 25 or 26 April