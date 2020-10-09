Barça v KPRF, Murcia v Tyumen: Futsal Champions League finals

The UEFA Futsal Champions League finals will be played from Friday at Barcelona's Palau Blaugrana.

Both semi-finals match experienced Spanish contenders with Russian competition debutants. Hosts Barça, two-time champions, meet KPRF while former runners-up Murcia FS take on Tyumen for places in Sunday's final. The games will be played behind closed doors.

The draw was made by Aleksandr Hleb at the Belarus Olympic Committee headquarters in Minsk in February. The finals were originally to be played in Minsk in April 2020 but were instead postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis and moved.

2020 finals: Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona

FRIDAY

The coaches: Diego Giustozzi (Murcia), Nikolai Ivanov (Tyumen), Andreu Plaza (Barça) and Besik Zoidze (KPRF) UEFA via Getty Images

Semi-finals:

Murcia FS vs Tyumen: 16:00 CET

Diego Giustozzi, Murcia coach: "Beating Sporting, last year’s winner, makes Tyumen very dangerous. They have a typical Russian stayle with physically strong players and a very good mix of Brazilian players that give a calm quality to their game. We will have to neutralise their strengths and show our own."

Nikolai Ivanov, Tyumen coach: "The situation in the world is very tough, and of course it had an effect on sport as well. What effect it had on us - only tomorrow will tell."



Barça vs KPRF: 21:00 CET

Andreu Plaza, Barça coach: "We are very privileged to play these finals. We are playing in Barcelona, we won’t have fans but we have been training well and we will see how the team does in an official competition [after only one competitive game this season]."

Besik Zoidze, KPRF coach: "You never have favourites in a final four. All four clubs are here for a reason. So I'm quite sure no one will have an advantage. We are calmly preparing for the game, while knowing the strength of our opponents. The fact that we already qualified for next season's Champions League will not make us relax. We want to show our best game. But I believe the chances are 50-50."

SUNDAY

Third-place play-off: 16:00 CET

Final: 20:00 CET

Barça/KPRF vs Murcia/Tyumen

Contenders

Barça (ESP, hosts)

Best performance: winners (2012, 2014)

Finals appearances: 2012 winners (hosts), 2013 third place, 2014 winners, 2015 runners-up, 2018 third place, 2019 third place

Top scorers: Mario Rivillos, Daniel Shiraishi 5

In their seventh finals under the four-team format introduced in 2006/07, one off Kairat Almaty’s record.

Were previously hosts in Lleida in 2012, when they won the competition on debut.

Hoping to become only the second three-time winners after Spanish rivals Inter FS (who have five titles).

Beat Murcia 3-2 in an epic five-game final series to win their first Spanish title in six years last season.

Sergio Lozano was in the Barça teams in 2012 and 2014, joined in the latter by Aicardo. Daniel Shiraishi (2017 and 2018) won with Inter and Marcênio was a 2016 victor with Ugra Yugorsk. Ferrao is a former Tyumen player and Esquerdinha was first brought to Europe in 2006 by Murcia but both suffered serious injury last season, hence the signing in January of Ximbinha.

Roger, Juanjo, Mario Rivillos, Arthur and Boyis all left the club at the end of June on the expiry of their contracts.

Went out of the Spanish league play-offs in June at the quarter-final stage so will need to win these finals to qualify for Europe next season.

KPRF (RUS)

Best performance: debut season

Top scorer: Paulinho 6

Beat Murcia 6-5 in the main round; Artem Niyasov scored a last-minute winner.

In their first main round game, and European debut, the Moscow side defeated two-time winners and 2019 runners-up Kairat 3-0.

Their squad includes Lin, who won this competition with Barça in 2012 (scoring in the final) and 2014, and Artem Niyazov, part of the Ugra team that took the title on debut in 2016. Romulo and Aleksandr Fukin have been runners-up with FC Dynamo.

They also recently signed another former Dynamo player, Nando.

Won their first Russian title in August so are the only one of the last four not to need to triumph in Barcelona to qualify again next season.

Murcia FS (ESP)

Best performance: runners-up (2008)

Finals appearances: 2007 third place (hosts), 2008 runners-up

Top scorer: Felipe Paradynski 7

Back in Europe for the first time since 2012/13; their last finals appearance was a penalty shoot-out defeat by Sinara Ekaterinburg in the 2008 decider in Moscow.

Met Barça twice last season, losing 4-3 in the Spanish Super Cup in September and 2-1 away in the league in December.

Leo Santana was a winner in 2013 with Kairat, for who he took bronze in 2011; the same position he finished in 2018 and 2019 with Barça (with who Marc Tolrá took 2013 bronze).

Recently added Brazil pivot Rafa Santos and Paraguay captain Cholo Salas, though influential pivot Álex Yepes, who had been a first-team fixture since 2011, has left.

Coach Diego Giustozzi led Argentina to victory in the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Went out of the Spanish league play-offs in June at the quarter-final stage so will need to win these finals to qualify for Europe next season.

Tyumen (RUS)

Best performance: debut season

Top scorer: Artem Antoshkin 6