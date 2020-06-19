2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League dates

Calendar

Preliminary & main round draw: 2 September

Preliminary round: 13–18 October

Main round: 22–29 November

Elite round draw: 4 December

Elite round: 16–21 February

Finals draw: tbc, Minsk

Finals: 22 or 23 & 24 or 25 April, Arena Minsk

Format

Preliminary round (13–18 October)

• The lowest-ranked teams enter in this round (the exact number determined by the level of entries)

• Teams will be drawn into groups of four and possibly three (with seeding based on coefficient and teams selected in advance as hosts, drawn separately), with group winners and possibly the best runners-up progressing to the main round.

Main round (22–29 November)

Path A

• The title-holders, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th will be involved in this path.

• As in the previous draw, sides will be allocated one of four seeding positions and four clubs will be designated as hosts and drawn separately, while maintaining their seeding positions. There is no country protection with other restrictions confirmed ahead of the draw.

• The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Path B

• The teams ranked 12th to 15th and 20th to 22nd or 23rd (depending on the number of entries) will be joined by the preliminary round qualifiers.

• As in the previous draw, sides will be allocated one of four seeding positions and four clubs have been designated as hosts and will be drawn separately, while maintaining their seeding positions; and other arrangements will be decided ahead of the draw.

• The winners of each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Elite round

• The 16 clubs will compete in four groups of four, drawn on 4 December with seedings confirmed ahead of the draw.

• The four group winners from 16 to 21 February will progress to the final tournament

Final tournament

• The final tournament will be a knockout tournament played on 22 or 23 and 24 or 25 April at Arena Minsk.