Futsal Champions League preliminary round ties
Monday 9 November 2020
The 23 single-legged ties are played between 24 and 29 November.
The UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round runs from 24 to 29 November with the 23 winners of the one-off ties joining the nine teams already confirmed in the round of 32 draw on 9 December.
- Pesaro were only denied a finals place last year when two late Murcia FS goals pulled their elite round decider back from 3-1 to 3-3 (Pesaro needed a win)
- Araz Naxçivan took bronze in 2014
- Chrudim and Araz are entering for the 15th time, Encamp for the 14th: only Kairat Almaty (17th, in the round of 32) have been involved more
- The 15 debutants include France's ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, who this summer signed multiple champions Ricardinho and Ortiz from Inter
- All debutants: Olmissum, Crvena zvezda, United Galati, FC Salines, FC Prishtina, ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, Hammarby, Petro-w, Akaa, Piyalepaşa, Utleira Idrettslag, Dolphins Ashdod, Cherno More Varna, Swansea University, Rosario Futsal
- All UEFA futsal matches will be played behind closed doors until further notice
- Entering in round of 32: Barça (holders), Inter FS, Sporting CP, Kairat Almaty, Benfica, KPRF, TTG-Ugra, Aktobe, Dobovec
Match schedule
Tuesday 24 November
Vytis vs Hammarby
Wednesday 25 November
Record Bielsko-Biała vs Swansea University
ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 vs Crvena zvezda
Prishtina Futsal vs Tirana
Thursday 26 November
Omonia Nicosia vs Fiorentino
Futsal Mirerva vs PYF Saltires
Friday 27 November
Futsal Gentofte vs Leo Futsal Club
Futsal Team Charleroi vs Lynx FC
Saturday 28 November
Viten Orsha vs Cherno More Varna
Petro-w vs Lučenec
Kherson vs Rosario Futsal
Allstars Wiener Neustadt vs Luxol St Andrews
Utleira Idrettslag vs Hovocubo
Tbilisi State University vs Berettyóújfalu
Hohenstein-Ernstthal vs Piyalepaşa
FC Encamp vs FC Salines
Titograd vs Pesaro
Chrudim vs Akaa
Olmissum vs SMS Viimsi
Sunday 29 November
United Galati vs Dolphins Ashdod
Differdange vs London Helvecia
AEK Futsal Club vs Araz Naxçivan
Shkupi 1927 vs Blue Magic FC Dublin
Match calendar
Round of 32: 12–17 January (draw: 9 December)
Round of 16: 16–21 February (draw: tbc)
Finals (Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final): April/May tbc