Futsal Champions League preliminary round ties

The UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round runs from 24 to 29 November with the 23 winners of the one-off ties joining the nine teams already confirmed in the round of 32 draw on 9 December.

Pesaro were only denied a finals place last year when two late Murcia FS goals pulled their elite round decider back from 3-1 to 3-3 (Pesaro needed a win)

Araz Naxçivan took bronze in 2014

Chrudim and Araz are entering for the 15th time, Encamp for the 14th: only Kairat Almaty (17th, in the round of 32) have been involved more

The 15 debutants include France's ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, who this summer signed multiple champions Ricardinho and Ortiz from Inter

All debutants: Olmissum, Crvena zvezda, United Galati, FC Salines, FC Prishtina, ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, Hammarby, Petro-w, Akaa, Piyalepaşa, Utleira Idrettslag, Dolphins Ashdod, Cherno More Varna, Swansea University, Rosario Futsal

All UEFA futsal matches will be played behind closed doors until further notice

Entering in round of 32: Barça (holders), Inter FS, Sporting CP, Kairat Almaty, Benfica, KPRF, TTG-Ugra, Aktobe, Dobovec

Tuesday 24 November

Vytis vs Hammarby

Wednesday 25 November

Record Bielsko-Biała vs Swansea University

ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 vs Crvena zvezda

Prishtina Futsal vs Tirana

Thursday 26 November

Omonia Nicosia vs Fiorentino

Futsal Mirerva vs PYF Saltires

Friday 27 November

Futsal Gentofte vs Leo Futsal Club

Futsal Team Charleroi vs Lynx FC

Saturday 28 November

Viten Orsha vs Cherno More Varna

Petro-w vs Lučenec

Kherson vs Rosario Futsal

Allstars Wiener Neustadt vs Luxol St Andrews

Utleira Idrettslag vs Hovocubo

Tbilisi State University vs Berettyóújfalu

Hohenstein-Ernstthal vs Piyalepaşa

FC Encamp vs FC Salines

Titograd vs Pesaro

Chrudim vs Akaa

Olmissum vs SMS Viimsi

Sunday 29 November

United Galati vs Dolphins Ashdod

Differdange vs London Helvecia

AEK Futsal Club vs Araz Naxçivan

Shkupi 1927 vs Blue Magic FC Dublin



Match calendar

Round of 32: 12–17 January (draw: 9 December)

Round of 16: 16–21 February (draw: tbc)

Finals (Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final): April/May tbc