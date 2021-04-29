UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Futsal Champions League finals guide

Thursday 29 April 2021

The finals are running until Monday at Krešimir Ćosić Arena in Zadar: we profile the remaining contenders.

Kairat beat Benfica in extra time to begin the finals
Kairat beat Benfica in extra time to begin the finals UEFA via Sportsfile

The 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals are an eight-team single-venue knockout event at Krešimir Ćosić Arena in Zadar, Croatia running until Monday.

Where to watch the finals

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 28 April
Kairat Almaty 6-2 Benfica (aet)
Barça 2-0 Dobovec

Highlights: Kairat Almaty 6-2 Benfica (aet)
Highlights: Kairat Almaty 6-2 Benfica (aet)

Thursday 29 April
Inter FS 3-0 Ugra Yugorsk
Sporting CP 3-2 KPRF

Highlights: Sporting 3-2 KPRF
Highlights: Sporting 3-2 KPRF

Semi-finals

Saturday 1 May
Inter FS vs Sporting CP: 15.00 CET
Barça vs Kairat Almaty: 20:00 CET

Final

Monday 3 May
Barça/Kairat Almaty vs Inter FS/Sporting CP: 20:00 CET

Inter FS

2018: Inter beat Sporting for fifth UEFA Futsal Cup title
2018: Inter beat Sporting for fifth UEFA Futsal Cup title

Road to the semi-finals: Hovocubo W6-2 (h, round of 32), Kherson W4-2 (h, round of 16), Ugra Yugorsk W3-0 (n, quarter-finals)
Previous best: winners (2004, 2006, 2009, 2017, 2018)
Semi-final record: W7 L1
2019/20: did not enter
In brief: Record five-time winners

Final tournament/two-legged final appearances
2019: fourth place
2018: winners (co-hosts)
2017: winners
2016: runners-up (hosts)
2010: runners-up
2009: winners
2007: runners-up
2006: winners (9-7agg vs FC Dynamo)
2004: winners (7-5agg vs Benfica)

2019 highlights: Sporting claim title in Almaty
2019 highlights: Sporting claim title in Almaty

Sporting CP

Road to the semi-finals: Gentofte W12-1 (h, round of 32), Chrudim W5-1 (h, round of 16), KPRF W3-2 (n, quarter-finals)
Previous best: winners (2019)
Semi-final record: W4 L2
2019/20: elite round
In brief: Won the first rebranded UEFA Futsal Champions League in 2018/19 – and hosted the only previous eight-team finals in the first UEFA Futsal Cup of 2001/02.

Final tournament appearances
2019: winners
2018: runners-up
2017: runners-up
2015: third place (hosts)
2012: fourth place
2011: runners-up
2002: semi-finalists (hosts)

Barça's three titles
Barça's three titles

Barça

Road to the semi-finals: Prishtina W9-2 (h, round of 32), ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 W2-1 (h, round of 16), Dobovec W2-0 (n, quarter-finals)
Previous best: winners (2012, 2014, 2020)
2019/20: winners
Semi-final record: W4 L3
In brief: Won the first all-Spanish final last October at Palau Blaugrana against Murcia FS to become the second team to capture three titles.

Final tournament appearances:
2020: winners (hosts)
2019: third place
2018: third place (co-hosts)
2015: runners-up
2014: winners
2013: third place
2012: winners (hosts)

See how Kairat won 2015 title in Lisbon against Barça
See how Kairat won 2015 title in Lisbon against Barça

Kairat Almaty

Road to the finals: Viten Orsha W5-3 (a, round of 32), United Galati W6-1 (h, round of 16), Benfica W6-2aet (n, quarter-finals)
Previous best: winners (2013, 2015)
2019/20: elite round
Semi-final record: W3 L6
In brief: In a record 17th campaign and tenth semi-final

Final tournament appearances:
2019: runners-up (hosts)
2017: third place (hosts)
2015: winners
2014: fourth place
2013: winners
2011: third place (hosts)
2009: third place
2008: fourth place

