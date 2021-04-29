UEFA Futsal Champions League finals guide

The 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals are an eight-team single-venue knockout event at Krešimir Ćosić Arena in Zadar, Croatia running until Monday.

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 28 April

Kairat Almaty 6-2 Benfica (aet)

Barça 2-0 Dobovec



Highlights: Kairat Almaty 6-2 Benfica (aet)

Thursday 29 April

Inter FS 3-0 Ugra Yugorsk

Sporting CP 3-2 KPRF

Highlights: Sporting 3-2 KPRF

Semi-finals

Saturday 1 May

Inter FS vs Sporting CP: 15.00 CET

Barça vs Kairat Almaty: 20:00 CET

Final

Monday 3 May

Barça/Kairat Almaty vs Inter FS/Sporting CP: 20:00 CET

2018: Inter beat Sporting for fifth UEFA Futsal Cup title

Road to the semi-finals: Hovocubo W6-2 (h, round of 32), Kherson W4-2 (h, round of 16), Ugra Yugorsk W3-0 (n, quarter-finals)

Previous best: winners (2004, 2006, 2009, 2017, 2018)

Semi-final record: W7 L1

2019/20: did not enter

In brief: Record five-time winners

Final tournament/two-legged final appearances

2019: fourth place

2018: winners (co-hosts)

2017: winners

2016: runners-up (hosts)

2010: runners-up

2009: winners

2007: runners-up

2006: winners (9-7agg vs FC Dynamo)

2004: winners (7-5agg vs Benfica)

2019 highlights: Sporting claim title in Almaty

Road to the semi-finals: Gentofte W12-1 (h, round of 32), Chrudim W5-1 (h, round of 16), KPRF W3-2 (n, quarter-finals)

Previous best: winners (2019)

Semi-final record: W4 L2

2019/20: elite round

In brief: Won the first rebranded UEFA Futsal Champions League in 2018/19 – and hosted the only previous eight-team finals in the first UEFA Futsal Cup of 2001/02.

Final tournament appearances

2019: winners

2018: runners-up

2017: runners-up

2015: third place (hosts)

2012: fourth place

2011: runners-up

2002: semi-finalists (hosts)

Barça's three titles

Road to the semi-finals: Prishtina W9-2 (h, round of 32), ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 W2-1 (h, round of 16), Dobovec W2-0 (n, quarter-finals)

Previous best: winners (2012, 2014, 2020)

2019/20: winners

Semi-final record: W4 L3

In brief: Won the first all-Spanish final last October at Palau Blaugrana against Murcia FS to become the second team to capture three titles.

Final tournament appearances:

2020: winners (hosts)

2019: third place

2018: third place (co-hosts)

2015: runners-up

2014: winners

2013: third place

2012: winners (hosts)

See how Kairat won 2015 title in Lisbon against Barça

Road to the finals: Viten Orsha W5-3 (a, round of 32), United Galati W6-1 (h, round of 16), Benfica W6-2aet (n, quarter-finals)

Previous best: winners (2013, 2015)

2019/20: elite round

Semi-final record: W3 L6

In brief: In a record 17th campaign and tenth semi-final

Final tournament appearances:

2019: runners-up (hosts)

2017: third place (hosts)

2015: winners

2014: fourth place

2013: winners

2011: third place (hosts)

2009: third place

2008: fourth place