UEFA Futsal Champions League finals results

The 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League final tournament was an eight-team single-venue knockout event at Krešimir Ćosić Arena in Zadar, Croatia from 28 April to 3 May.

Final

Highights: Barça 3-4 Sporting CP

Monday 3 May

Barça 3-4 Sporting CP

Semi-finals

Saturday 1 May

Inter FS 2-5 Sporting CP

Barça 3-2 Kairat Almaty

Highlights: Inter 2-5 Sporting

Quarter-finals

Thursday 29 April

Inter FS 3-0 Ugra Yugorsk

Sporting CP 3-2 KPRF

Highlights: Sporting 3-2 KPRF

Wednesday 28 April

Kairat Almaty 6-2 Benfica (aet)

Barça 2-0 Dobovec