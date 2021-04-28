Barça and Kairat set up UEFA Futsal Champions League semi-final

Reigning champions Barça and two-time winners Kairat Almaty will meet in the first of Saturday's UEFA Futsal Champions League semi-finals after the two clubs kicked off the finals in Zadar, Croatia, today with quarter-final victories.

Kairat overcame Benfica in extra time before Barça eased past finals debutants Dobovec to earn a showdown with the team that beat them in the semis of 2013 and 2019 as well as the 2015 decider. Meanwhile, Inter FS face Ugra Yugorsk and Sporting CP play KPRF in the third and fourth quarter-finals on Thursday.

Wednesday

Duaran Tursagulov's solo goal sparked two-time champion Kairat's surge to victory in extra time against Benfica, which took them into a record tenth semi-final. They were ahead in the 16th minute when Gadeia robbed forward-running Benfica goalkeeper Diego Roncaglio and finished off a one-two with Fernandinho. Within seconds, Jacaré's ball was turned in by Afonso Jesus for the equaliser.

Midway through the second half Edson won the ball in Benfica territory, swivelled and restored his team's lead. Kairat keeper Higuita was then sent off, however, and his 19-year-old replacement Narun Serikov – a late call-up who had only arrived in Zadar on Tuesday – was beaten with six minutes left as Robinho crossed for a strong Tiago Brito angled finish. Kairat found an extra gear in extra time, though, Tursagulov, Gadeia, Fernandinho and Birzhan Orazov all finding the net to ensure their progress.

Holders Barça sailed through to book themselves a showdown with Kairat. Dobovec held out well enough early on, but the newcomers had no answer midway through the first half to last year's finals MVP Ferrao's thunderous long-range volley from Marcênio's kick-in. Aicardo doubled the advantage shortly afterwards, and Barça were able to close the game out comfortably against the first-ever Slovenian club to make the finals.

Thursday

Inter FS vs Ugra Yugorsk: 15:00 CET

Sporting CP vs KPRF: 20:00 CET



Semi-finals

Saturday

SF1 – Barça vs Kairat: 15.00 CET or 20:00 CET

SF2 – Inter/Ugra vs Sporting/KPRF: 15.00 CET or 20:00 CET

Final

Monday

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2: 20:00 CET