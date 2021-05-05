Zicky Té voted fans' player of the Futsal Champions League finals

Sporting CP's Zicky Té topped the vote on @UEFAFutsal social media channels as the UEFA Futsal Champions League player of the finals.

The 19-year-old pivot became the first teenager to score a finals goal as he sparked Sporting's comeback to beat Barça 4-3 in the Zadar final. His performances gave the Sporting academy product the overwhelming support of fans in the poll.

The 2020 winner Ferrao of Barça was in second place, helping his team to the final and ending the top scorer in Zadar with five including a hat-trick in the last four against Kairat Almaty, whose always reliable Douglas Junior came third, just ahead of Inter FS's Cecilio, very impressive in the quarter-final defeat of Ugra Yugorsk.