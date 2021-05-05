UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Fans' goal of the Futsal Champions League finals: Pany Varela

Wednesday 5 May 2021

Pany Varela's last-four strike for Sporting CP against Inter FS topped the fans' vote to be player of the finals for Zadar 2021.

Sporting CP's Pany Varela topped the vote on @UEFAFutsal social media channels as the UEFA Futsal Champions League goal of the finals from Zadar for his last-gour strike against Inter FS.

With Sporting having been pegged back to 3-2 by the record five-time winners, Alex Merlim supplied Varela on the left, he cut inside and smashed a shot into the opposite side of goal. Sporting went on to win 5-2 and then beat Barça in the final.

Full top 4
1 Pany Varela (Sporting CP) vs Inter FS: semi-finals
2 Ferrao (Barça) vs Dobovec: quarter-finals
3 Yanar Asadov (KPRF) vs Sporting CP: quarter-finals
4 Diego Favero (Kairat Almaty) vs Barça: semi-finals

