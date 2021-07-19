UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round starts 21 August

The UEFA Futsal Champions League returns to its regular format for 2021/22 and the season begins with the preliminary round from 21 to 25 August.

Four nations (Spain, Portugal, Russia and Kazakhstan) enter two clubs and those countries' eight representatives – including holders Sporting CP – are among the 23 sides with the highest coefficients who receive byes to the main round, which will be drawn on 30 August.

The other 32 teams start in the preliminary round, with eight groups of four played as single-venue mini-tournaments. The group winners and best runner-up go through to join the clubs entering in the main round.

Preliminary round groups

Futsal Champions League skills showcase

Group A (21–24 August): Luxol St Andrews Futsal (MLT), Proekt (MKD, hosts), Dolphins Ashdod (ISR), Cefn Druids (WAL)

Group B (22–25 August): Futsal Minerva (SUI, hosts), Dinamo Plus (MDA), Varna City (BUL), Fiorentino (SMR)

Group C (21–24 August): Haladás VSE (HUN), Differdange (LUX), KF Tirana (ALB, hosts), Utleira Idrettslag (NOR)

Group D (21–24 August): JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN), SMS Viimsi (EST, hosts), Hammarby (SWE), Sparta Belfast (NIR)

Group E (21–24 August): KMF FON (SRB), MFC CIU (GEO), Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL), Titograd (MNE, hosts)

Group F (21–24 August): Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN), Raba (LVA, hosts), Europa (GIB)

Group G (21–24 August): APOEL (CYP), Doukas (GRE, hosts), Diamant Linz (AUT), Encamp (AND)

Group H (21–24 August): Weilimdorf (GER, hosts), Liqeni (KOS), London Helvecia (ENG), Tavşançalı (TUR)

• Debuts: Proekt, Tavşançalı, Cefn Druids, Europa, Liqeni, CIU, Haladás, FON.

• 2014 bronze-medallists Araz are making their 16th appearance (behind only Kairat Almaty), Encamp their 15th.

• Dinamo Plus previously entered as Dinamo Chişinău.

Calendar

Main round draw: 14:00 CET, 30 August

Main round: 26–31 October

Elite round draw: 14:00 CET, 3 November

Elite round: 30 November–5 December

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: 28/29 April & 30 April/1 May (TBC)

Teams entering in main round

2021 final highights: Barça 3-4 Sporting CP

Sporting CP (POR, holders)

Barça (ESP)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Benfica (POR)

Levante (ESP)

Tyumen (RUS)

Dobovec (SVN)

Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS)

Atyrau (KAZ)

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)

Pesaro (ITA)

Record Bielsko-Biała (POL)

Olmissum (CRO)

Mostar SG (BIH)

ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 (FRA)

SK Plzeň (CZE)

United Galati (ROU)

Lučenec (SVK)

Viten Orsha (BLR)

Hovocubo (NED)

Leo (ARM)

Uragan Ivano-Frankivsk (UKR)

Belgian entrants TBC (BEL)