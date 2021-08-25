UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round report

Nine teams went through from the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round as the competition returns to its regular format for 2021/22.

Four nations (Spain, Portugal, Russia and Kazakhstan) enter two clubs and those countries' eight representatives – including holders Sporting CP – are among the 23 sides with the highest coefficients who receive byes to the main round, which will be drawn at 16:00 CET on Monday.

The other 32 teams started in the preliminary round, with eight groups of four played as single-venue mini-tournaments. The group winners and the best runner-up have gone through to join the clubs entering in the main round.

Through to main round: Araz Naxçivan*, Diamant Linz, Dinamo Plus, FON, Haladás, Hammarby, Kampuksen Dynamo, Liqeni, Luxol St Andrews

*best runners-up

Unbeaten Doukas missed out on goal difference, behind Diamant Linz in their group and also behind Araz as confirmed best runner-up.

Diamant Linz are the first Austrian side to get through a round of UEFA futsal competition.

Dinamo Plus are the first Moldova club to get past the preliminary round since 2009/10.

Hammarby pipped Gentofte and Viimsi on three-way head-to-head goal difference after all finished on six points.

Through on debut: FON, Haladás, Liqeni

Rizvan Farzaliyev of Araz, by playing in all three games, equalled Lúcio's record of 69 UEFA futsal club appearances.

Futsal Champions League skills showcase

Group A

Through as group winners: Luxol St Andrews Futsal (MLT)

Also in group: Proekt (MKD, hosts), Cefn Druids (WAL), Dolphins Ashdod (ISR)

Group B

Through as group winners: Dinamo Plus (MDA)

Also in group: Futsal Minerva (SUI, hosts), Varna City (BUL), Fiorentino (SMR)

Group C

Through as group winners: Haladás VSE (HUN)

Also in group: Differdange (LUX), KF Tirana (ALB, hosts), Utleira Idrettslag (NOR)

Group D

Through as group winners: Hammarby (SWE)

Also in group: JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN), SMS Viimsi (EST, hosts), Sparta Belfast (NIR)

Group E

Through as group winners: KMF FON (SRB)

Also in group: Titograd (MNE, hosts), Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL), MFC CIU (GEO)

Group F

Through as group winners: Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)

Through as best runner-up: Araz Naxçivan (AZE)

Also in group: Raba (LVA, hosts), Europa (GIB)

Group G

Through as group winners: Diamant Linz (AUT)

Also in group: Doukas (GRE, hosts), Encamp (AND), APOEL (CYP)

Group H

Through as group winners: Liqeni (KOS)

Also in group: Weilimdorf (GER, hosts), London Helvecia (ENG), Tavşançalı (TUR)

• Debuts: Proekt, Tavşançalı, Cefn Druids, Europa, Liqeni, CIU, Haladás, FON.

• 2014 bronze-medallists Araz are making their 16th appearance (behind only Kairat Almaty), Encamp their 15th.

• Dinamo Plus previously entered as Dinamo Chişinău.

Calendar

Main round draw: 16:00 CET, 30 August

Main round: 26–31 October

Elite round draw: 14:00 CET, 3 November

Elite round: 30 November–5 December

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: 28/29 April & 30 April/1 May (TBC)

Teams entering in main round

2021 final highights: Barça 3-4 Sporting CP

Sporting CP (POR, holders)

Barça (ESP)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Benfica (POR)

Levante (ESP)

Tyumen (RUS)

Dobovec (SVN)

Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS)

Atyrau (KAZ)

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)

Pesaro (ITA)

Record Bielsko-Biała (POL)

Olmissum (CRO)

Mostar SG (BIH)

ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 (FRA)

SK Plzeň (CZE)

United Galati (ROU)

Lučenec (SVK)

Viten Orsha (BLR)

Hovocubo (NED)

Leo (ARM)

Uragan Ivano-Frankivsk (UKR)

Halle-Gooik (BEL)