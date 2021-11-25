Futsal Champions League elite round starts Wednesday

The UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round runs from 1 to 5 December and will decide the four finals contenders.

Holders Sporting CP and four other past winners are among the 16 contenders competing in four one-venue mini-tournaments, with the teams finishing first going through. Scheduled for 28 or 29 April and 30 April or 1 May, the finals will be staged at a venue to be confirmed.

The groups

Group A (2–5 December): Kairat Almaty, ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, Viten Orsha, Tyumen (hosts)

Kairat are two-time champions and keep up their record of competing in all 15 seasons that the elite round has been played (2006/07 to 2019/20, and 2021/22). They are in an unmatched 18th European campaign overall and are aiming to become the first team to appear in the finals for a tenth time.

Kairat and 2020 semi-finalists Tyumen drew 3-3 in October's main round.

Kairat beat VIten Orsha 5-3 in last season's round of 32 and 9-0 in the 2013/14 elite round.

ACCS and Viten Orsha hope to be the first teams from France and Belarus respectively to reach the finals.

ACCS have not previously played in the elite round but both made the one-off knockout round of 16 on debut last season.

Group B (2–5 December): Sporting CP (hosts), Sinara Ekaterinburg, Olmissum, Hovocubo

Sporting won their second title in three seasons earlier this year and are targeting a ninth finals appearance.

Sinara Ekaterinburg were 2008 champions.

Olmissum have not previously played in the elite round but made the one-off knockout round of 16 on debut last season.

Hovocubo, at this stage for the first time, hope to be the maiden Dutch club to reach the finals.

2021 quarter-final highlights: Barça 2-0 Dobovec

Group C (1–4 December): Barça, SK Plzeň (hosts), Halle-Gooik, Dobovec

Barça are three-time champions, losing their title earlier this year in the final to Sporting. They are chasing a ninth finals appearance, all in 11 seasons.

Plzeň are in their debut campaign and seek to be the first Czech side to contest the finals.

Dobovec reached the eight-team finals last term, losing 2-0 in the quarters to Barça. They hope to be the first Slovenian club to reach the final four.

Dobovec beat Halle-Gooik in the last two elite rounds: 3-1 in 2019/20 and 5-4 in 2018/19.

Group D (1–4 December)﻿: Benfica (hosts), Levante, Haladás, Uragan Ivano-Frankivsk