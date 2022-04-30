Meet the UEFA Futsal Champions League finalists: Barça vs Sporting CP

Barça will take on Sporting CP in Sunday's UEFA Futsal Champions League final at Arena Riga, a rematch of the decider from 12 months ago in Zadar.

Sporting beat Barça 4-3 in a thrilling 2021 final in Zadar after trailing 2-0, but the Blaugrana won 5-3 in the 2015 semi-final in Lisbon and 5-1 in the 2012 semi-final in Lleida.

Barça's three titles

Road to the finals

Main round Group 3 winners (W5-1 vs Viten Orsha, W9-2 vs Levante, W7-1 vs Kauno Žalgiris),

Elite round Group C winners (W8-2 vs Dobovec, W8-4 vs Halle-Gooik, W3-1 vs Plzeň)

Semi-final: W5-4aet vs Benfica

Top scorers: Ferrao 7

Previous best: winners (2012, 2014, 2020)

2020/21: runners-up (L3-4 vs Sporting CP)

In brief: In their sixth final in 11 seasons.

Previous finals

2021: L3-4 vs Sporting CP, Zadar

2020: W2-1 vs Murcia, Barcelona

2015: L2-3 vs Kairat, Lisbon

2014: W5-2aet vs FC Dynamo, Baku

2012: W3-1 vs FC Dynamo, Lleida

2021 final highights: Barça 3-4 Sporting CP

Road to the final

Main round Group 2 winners (W4-3 vs ACCS, W8-1 vs Atyrau, W6-1 vs Dobovec)

Elite round Group B winners (W3-1 vs Olmissum, W8-2 vs Hovocubo, D1-1 vs Sinara Ekaterinburg)

Semi-final: W6-2 vs ACCS

Top scorer: Diego Cavinato 10

Previous best: winners (2019, 2021)

2020/21: winners (W4-3 vs Barça)

In brief: Won the rebranded UEFA Futsal Champions League in two of its first three seasons with a squad containing several players who won UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 and the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup with Portugal.

Previous finals

2021: W4-3 vs Barça, Zadar

2019: W2-1 vs Kairat, Almaty

2018: L2-5 vs Inter FS, Zaragoza

2017: L0-7 vs Inter FS, Almaty

2011: L2-5 vs Montesilvano, Almaty



The final tournament had four teams from 2006/07 to 2019/20 and eight teams in 2001/02 and 2020/21. A two-legged final was played from 2002/03 to 2005/06, with two-legged semi-finals held in the last of those four seasons.