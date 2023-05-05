UEFA Futsal Champions League semi-final round-up: Palma and Sporting CP set up decider

Hosts Mallorca Palma Futsal will take on Sporting CP in Sunday's UEFA Futsal Champions League final at Velòdrom Illes Balears-Mallorca after last-four successes.

Sporting CP reached their sixth decider in seven years after a clinical 7-1 win against Sporting Anderlecht Futsal, having gone five up against the first-time semi-finalists within seven minutes. Palma, on debut, then edged out Benfica 4-3 in a thrilling tie.

Finals schedule Friday 5 May Semi-finals:

Sporting CP 7-1 Sporting Anderlecht Futsal

Mallorca Palma Futsal 4-3 Benfica Sunday 7 May Third-place play-off:

Benfica vs Anderlecht (17:00)

Final:

Palma vs Sporting CP (20:00) All kick-off times CET

Highlights: Sporting CP 7-1 Anderlecht

Sporting CP are appearing in a record tenth finals, including the inaugural eight-team event in 2001/02, and in under 200 seconds were three in front of a club new to this stage. The first two goals were both deep Alex Merlim corners met by volleys, first by Diego Cavinato on his 50th European appearance, then Tomás Paço, who had hit the post in winning the first. Gréllo, Anderlecht's all-time leading scorer, hit the post himself but Merlim soon had a goal of his own, a sweet strike from distance.

Still Sporting CP pressed, Zicky hitting the post, and it was four when Pany Varela's cross was turned into his own net by Edu. Another Sporting CP corner produced the fifth, Pany's set piece turned in by Neves. The sixth was the best yet, Erick with an acrobatic volley to meet Merlim's long ball.

Alex Merlim had two assists and a goal within the first four minutes UEFA via Sportsfile

Anderlecht's Diogo then became the latest to strike the woodwork, against his former club, and early in the second half Diogo Santos hit the bar for Sporting CP. Moments later Anderlecht had one back as Dragan Tomić outmuscled his marker, turned and squared for Franko Jelovčić to fire in. However, it was 7-1 when a Neves shot deflected off Erick and out of the reach of Diego Roncaglio.

Key stat: João Matos became the first player to 75 appearances in this competition as he reached his – and Sporting's – seventh final after 2011, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Nuno Dias, Sporting CP coach: "We were simply amazing in the first half and you could say we decided the match in the first five or six minutes. I'm really pleased with the way we played today and when we play like that it's really very hard to beat us.

"It's the result of a lot of work and I find it stupid when some people say now, and even last year, that the cycle of this team had ended. We're now in our sixth final in the last seven years. What else can we do?"

Alex Merlim, Sporting CP goalscorer: "It's an amazing feeling to be able to play in a match like this; I will never get tired of that. We did an amazing job and fully deserve this result. We have been working very hard and then when you're able to put all that work on the pitch and get a result like we did it feels really special.

"I'm happy for the team and also for all these amazing fans. I always say that they support us the same way home and away. We still have some time to rest until Sunday and it really doesn't matter who we will face. Our aim is to win the trophy no matter what."

Sporting celebrate victory UEFA via Sportsfile

Luca Cragnaz, Anderlecht coach: "It was always going to be difficult against a team like Sporting but when you concede four early goals it becomes impossible. Their quality is simply amazing and when you don't play at your best this is what you get. We tried everything but it wasn't our day.

"We have to praise Sporting. We managed to stop Barça but today was very different. This is a learning experience for the team and we have somehow to take something positive from it. There's still a bronze medal to win on Sunday and it would be really important for all at the club if we could do it."

Gréllo, Anderlecht captain: "What can I say? We were facing one of the best, if not the best, team in the world and we were four down inside five minutes. The match was pretty much decided after that but we did our best and we had our chances.

"Sporting are on a different level and maybe we paid the price of playing in a less competitive league. Having said that, we need to keep our heads up, especially as we have another match in two days and an opportunity to redeem ourselves."

Highlights: Palma 4-3 Benfica

The Velòdrom Illes Balears-Mallorca was packed by the time the hosts kicked off and within 79 seconds they were celebrating. Benfica goalkeeper Leo Gugiel brought down Cainan in the box and Hossein Tayebi emphatically converted the penalty against the club he left last summer. On five minutes it was 2-0, Marlon robbing Vinicius Rocha and feeding Cleber, who hit the ball across goal for Mancuso to turn in.

Diego Nunes, so crucial to Palma's debut European qualification before his switch to Benfica, was testing Luan Muller in the home goal. Bruno Coelho also came close and Arthur very nearly levelled in the 17th minute. Instead, Marlon blocked on the line and Palma broke through Mario Rivillos, who surged up the right and crossed for Tayebi to turn in (though he was injured in the process). Ivan Chishkala pulled one back with an angled finish following some patient Benfica build-up.

Benfica keeper Leo Gugiel gave the 2010 champions hope UEFA via Sportsfile

Only 23 seconds after the interval, Palma's lead was down to one when Benfica's forward-running goalkeeper Leo Gugiel let fly and his shot beat his opposite number. But the always dangerous Cainan then ran on to a long pass that Bruno Coelho could not cut out and buried his effort.

Gonçalo Sobral again got Benfica to within a goal with a low finish following a fast break. However, with just over 12 minutes left they lost Vinicius Rocha to a straight red card for a foul on Marlon. Benfica survived the power play despite Eloy Rojas hitting the post, and they kept pushing. Palma, though, held out to start a party at the arena, with another huge encounter against a former European champion from Lisbon to come on Sunday.

Key stat: Not counting the inaugural 2001/02 season, Parma are the fifth club to reach the final on debut. All four previous teams – Ekaterinburg (2008), Montesilvano (2011, beating Sporting), Barça (2012) and Ugra (2016) – won the trophy.

Mario Rivillos lesds the celebrations for Palma UEFA via Sportsfile

Antonio Vadillo, Palma coach: "I couldn't be prouder of my players. We still made a couple of mistakes that cost us but in the end we made history and are deservedly in the final. Benfica are one of the best teams in the world but when we work the way we did tonight we can shoot for the stars. It was important to prevent Benfica from taking advantage of their strong pivots and I think we did that very well.

"We don't have much time to celebrate because now we face Sporting in the final. What can I say about them? Nuno Dias is probably the best coach in the world when it comes to preparing a match and they have plenty of quality in every position. But we are Palma and, with our fans behind us, anything is possible."

Chaguinha, Palma player: "It's amazing, I’m lost for words. We had a dream before this semi-final and it came true. We played really well against strong opponents in Benfica and I think we deserved to win.

"We had to suffer a bit. Especially in the final minutes when they played with the flying goalkeeper, but everyone gave their all and the reward is a place in the final. It's hard to find the words to do justice to our fans but they carried us in the most difficult moments. On Sunday we face Sporting in the final and it will be even harder."

Chaguinha, formerly of Benfica, with Afonso Jesus after the match UEFA via Sportsfile

Mário Silva, Benfica coach: "We conceded three early goals and did our best to recover from that but in the end it wasn't enough. We're still in a process that began when I arrived and it takes time. Our first objective was not to be in the final but to win the trophy. Now we will rest and think about Sunday's match."

Afonso Jesus, Benfica player: "We made several mistakes very early in the game and found ourselves three goals down. We fought until the last second but it wasn't to be. We always play to win and that will be again the case Sunday against Anderlecht. That's Benfica's DNA."