UEFA Futsal Champions League semi-final round-up: Sporting into another decider

Sporting CP are into their sixth UEFA Futsal Champions League final in seven years after a clinical 7-1 win against Sporting Anderlecht Futsal.

The two-time champions were five up against the first-time semi-finalists within seven minutes in Palma de Mallorca and never looked back. Hosts Palma Futsal now meet Benfica for the other spot in Sunday's decider.

Finals schedule Friday 5 May Semi-finals:

Sporting CP 7-1 Sporting Anderlecht Futsal

Mallorca Palma Futsal vs Benfica (21:00) Sunday 7 May Third-place play-off:

Palma / Benfica vs Anderlecht (17:00)

Final:

Palma / Benfica vs Sporting CP (20:00) All kick-off times CET

Sporting are appearing in a record tenth finals, including the inaugural eight-team event in 2001/02, and in under 200 seconds were three in front of a club new to this stage. The first two goals were both deep Alex Merlim corners met by volleys, first by Diego Cavinato on his 50th European appearance, then Tomás Paço, who had hit the post in winning the first. Gréllo, Anderlecht's all-time leading scorer, then hit the post but Merlim soon had a goal of his own, a sweet strike from distance.

Still Sporting pressed, Zicky hitting the post, and it was four when Pany Varela's cross was turned into his own net by Edu. Another Sporting corner produced the fifth, Pany's set piece turned in by Neves. The sixth was the best yet, Erick with an acrobatic volley to meet Merlim's long ball.

Alex Merlim had two assists and a goal within the first four minutes UEFA via Sportsfile

Anderlecht's Diogo then became the latest to strike the woodwork, against his former club, and early in the second half Diogo Santos hit the bar for Sporting. Moments later Anderlecht had one back as Dragan Tomić outmuscled his marker, turned and squared for Franko Jelovčić to pull one back. However, it was 7-1 when a Neves shot deflected off Erick and out of the reach of Diego Roncaglio.

Key stat: João Matos became the first player to 75 appearances in this competition as he reached his, and Sporting's seventh final after 2011, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Nuno Dias, Sporting coach: "We were simply amazing in the first half and you could say we decided the match in the first five or six minutes. I'm really pleased with the way we played today and when we play like that it's really very hard to beat us.

"It's the result of a lot of work and I find it stupid when some people say now, and even last year, that the cycle of this team had ended. We're now in our sixth final in the last seven years. What else can we do?"

Alex Merlim, Sporting goalscorer: "First of all it's an amazing feeling to be able to play in a match like this one. I will never get tired of that. We did an amazing job today and fully deserve this result. We have been working very hard and then when you're able to put all that work on the pitch and get a result like we did it feels really special.

"I'm happy for the team and also for all these amazing fans. I always say that they support us the same way home and away. We still have some time to rest until Sunday and it really doesn't matter who we will face. Our aim is to win the trophy no matter what."

Sporting ceebrate victory UEFA via Sportsfile

Luca Cragnaz, Anderlecht coach: "It was always going to be difficult against a team like Sporting but when you concede four early goals then it becomes something impossible. Their quality is simply amazing and when you don't play at your best this is what you get. We tried everything but today wasn't our day.

"We have to praise Sporting for the way they played. We managed to stop Barça but today was very different. This is a learning experience for the team and we have somehow to take something positive from it. There's still a bronze medal to win on Sunday and it would be really important for all at the club if we could do it."

Gréllo, Anderlecht captain: "What can I say? We were facing one of the best, if not the best, team in the world and we were four down inside five minutes. The match was pretty much decided after that but we did our best and we had our chances.

"Sporting are on a different level and maybe we paid the price of playing in a less competitive league. Having said that, we need to keep our heads up and even more because we have another match in two days and an opportunity to redeem ourselves."

Report to follow.