UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round latest

The UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round runs until Saturday, kicking off the 2023/24 season.

While holders Mallorca Palma Futsal and 22 other sides with the highest coefficients receive byes to October's main round, the other 31 teams start in the preliminary round. The eight group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their group progress to main round Path B, for which the draw has already been made.

In Wednesday's openers, Ricardinho's strike for new club Riga Futsal Club in their 3-1 comeback win against Jahn Regensburg made him only the third player to 50 goals in UEFA futsal club competition after André Vanderlei and Lúcio. Also among the Matchday 1 winners were debutants AEL Limassol, Lubawa, Prishtina 01 and Radnik Bijeljina (for who Mirko Marinković scored eight) plus former semi-finalists Araz Naxçivan; games continue on Thursday,

The main round leads to November and December's elite round, which will decide the four contenders for the knockout finals in May.

Preliminary round scores

Matches: 23–26 August

The eight group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their section progress to main round Path B

Group A: Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Riga Futsal Club (LVA)*, SSV Jahn Regensburg (GER), Istanbul Şişli SK (TUR)

Group B: Örebro SK Futsalklubb (SWE), FC Diamant Linz (AUT), Amigo Northwest (BUL)*, ASA Tel-Aviv Owls (ISR)

Group C: FC Eindhoven (NED), KMF Titograd (MNE)*, NV Georgians (GEO), Europa FC (GIB)

Group D: KSC Lubawa (POL)*, FC Prishtina 01 (KOS), Utleira Idrettslag (NOR), Ísbjörninn (ISL)

Group E: Futsal Klub Lučenec (SVK)*, FC Cosmos Tallinn (EST), FC Encamp (AND), PYF Saltires (SCO)

Group F: Doukas SAC (GRE)*, Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL), BSC Nistru Chişinău (MDA), Bloomsbury Futsal (ENG)

Group G: Futsal Minerva (SUI), Yerevan Futsal Club (ARM), AEL Limassol (CYP)*, FC Fiorentino (SMR)

Group H: KMF Radnik Bijeljina (BIH), Tirana Futsal (ALB)*, Sparta Belfast (NIR)

Cefn Druids (WAL) withdrew

*Group hosts

Ricardinho's UEFA futsal club competition highlights

Team facts

Former semi-finalists Araz are making their 18th appearance and Encamp their 17th, behind only Kairat, who will reach 20 when they begin in the main round.

Debuts: AEL Limassol, Bloomsbury, Lubawa, Prishtina 01, Radnik Bijeljina.

Riga previously entered as Petro-w.

Main round draw

The main round path A groups UEFA

Path A

Matches 24–29 October

The top three teams in each of the four groups proceed to the elite round

The eight group winners and best runner-up progress to the main round Path B.

Group 1: Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR), MNK Olmissum (CRO)*, MFC Ayat (KAZ), FC HIT Kyiv (UKR)

Group 2: Barça (ESP), Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL), Luxol St. Andrews Futsal (MLT), KMF Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB)*

Group 3: AE Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP, holders)*, Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Haladás VSE (HUN), FC Differdange 03 (LUX)

Group 4: SL Benfica (POR), Futsal Klub Dobovec (SVN)*, United Galati (ROU), Etoile Lavalloise (FRA)

*Group hosts

The main round path B groups UEFA

Path B

Matches 24–29 October

The four group winners proceed to the elite round

Group 5: Futsal Dinamo (CRO)*, Preliminary round Group C winners, Preliminary round Group B winners, Preliminary round best runners-up

Group 6: SK Plzeň (CZE)*, JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN), Preliminary round Group H winners, Preliminary round Group A winners

Group 7: Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)*, Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN), Preliminary round Group G winners, Preliminary round Group D winners

Group 8: Città di Eboli (ITA)*, FC Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Preliminary round Group E winners, Preliminary round Group F winners

*Group hosts

Calendar

Preliminary round: 23–26 August

Main round: 24–29 October

Elite round draw: 2 November

Elite round: 28 November–3 December

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: 2 or 3 & 4 or 5 May

All dates subject to change