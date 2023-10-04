UEFA Futsal Champions League main round groups

Holders Mallorca Palma Futsal are among the teams beginning their UEFA Futsal Champions League campaigns in the main round from 24 to 29 October.

The 23 clubs entering at this stage, including Palma and former champions Barça, Benfica, Kairat Almaty and Sporting CP, are joined by the nine that came through August's preliminary round.

The main round is split into two paths. Palma, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and further teams ranked 16th to 19th are involved in Path A, from which the leading three sides in each group progress. The remaining contenders are in Path B, where the group winners go through.

The main round leads to November and December's elite round, which will decide the four contenders for the knockout finals in May.

All the matches

2023 final highlights: Palma 1-1 Sporting CP (aet, 5-3 pens)

Main round groups

*Group hosts

Path A

The top three teams in each of the four groups proceed to the elite round

Group 1 (25–28 October): Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR), Olmissum (CRO)*, Ayat (KAZ), HIT Kyiv (UKR)

Group 2 (25–28 October): Barça (ESP), Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL), Luxol St. Andrews Futsal (MLT), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB)*

Group 3 (26–29 October): Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP, holders)*, Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Haladás (HUN), Differdange 03 (LUX)

Group 4 (25–28 October): Benfica (POR), Dobovec (SVN)*, United Galati (ROU), Etoile Lavalloise (FRA)

Path B

The four group winners proceed to the elite round

Group 5 (24–27 October): Futsal Dinamo (CRO)*, Titograd (MNE), Örebro (SWE), Lubawa (POL)

Group 6 (25–28 October): Plzeň (CZE)*, Futsal Gentofte (DEN), Radnik Bijeljina (BIH), Riga Futsal Club (LVA)

Group 7 (25–28 October): Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)*, Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN), AEL Limassol (CYP), Prishtina 01 (KOS)

Group 8 (25–28 October): Città di Eboli (ITA)*, Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Lučenec (SVK), Doukas (GRE)

*Group hosts

Team facts

Palma won the title on debut last season, also facing Kairat in the main round. Barça, Benfica, Kairat and 2023 runners-up Sporting CP are past winners.

Anderlecht made the semi-finals for the first time last season, knocking out holders Barça in the elite round.

Kairat become the first club to enter 20 seasons of UEFA futsal competition.

Came through preliminary round: AEL Limassol, Doukas, Lubawa, Lučenec, Örebro, Prishtina 01, Radnik Bijeljina, Riga, Titograd.

Etoile Lavalloise, HIT Kyiv and Futsal Dinamo are making their debuts while AEL Limassol, Lubawa, Prishtina 01 and Radnik Bijeljina did so in the preliminary round.

Riga Futsal Club previously entered as Petro-w. In the preliminary round, their summer signing Ricardinho scored six times to reach 55 in the competition, overtaking previous record-holder André Vanderlei.

Mirko Marinković of Radnik got 12 goals in two preliminary round games, having previously finished overall top scorer in 2021/22 with Diamant Linz, registering 11 in three matches.

Ricardinho's UEFA futsal club competition highlights

Calendar

Elite round draw: 2 November

Elite round: 28 November–3 December

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: 2 or 3 & 4 or 5 May

All dates subject to change