Meet the Futsal Champions League finalists: Barça vs Palma

Four-time UEFA Futsal Champions League winners Barça take on holders Palma in an all-Spanish final at Demirchyan Arena SCC in Yerevan, Armenia on Sunday.

Palma, who lifted the trophy on debut last season, beat Benfica on penalties on Friday and Barça edged out Sporting CP 5-4. We profile the opponents.

Finals schedule Friday 3 May Semi-finals:

Benfica 4-4 Mallorca Palma Futsal (aet, 3-4 pens)

Barça 5-4 Sporting CP



Sunday 5 May Third-place play-off:

Sporting CP vs Benfica (15:00)

Final:

Barça vs Palma (18:00) All time CET, local time is two hours ahead.

Road to the finals

Main round Group 2 winners (W6-0 vs Luxol St. Andrews, W2-1 vs Sporting Anderlecht, W2-0 vs Loznica-Grad 2018)

Elite round Group A winners (D2-2 vs Città di Eboli, W7-0 vs Etoile Lavalloise, W3-2 vs Riga)

Semi-finals: W5-4 vs Sporting CP

Top scorer: Adolfo 8

Previous best: Winners (2012, 2014, 2020, 2022)

2022/23: Elite round

Final record: W4 L2

In brief: Back in the finals after missing out for the first time in ten attempts last season, Barça are aiming to equal Inter FS's record five titles.

They are now one step away, making their seventh final with a thrilling victory against old rivals Sporting CP in a game where there was never more than one goal in it.

Final tournament appearances

2022: winners (W4-0 vs Sporting CP, Riga)

2021: runners-up (L3-4 vs Sporting CP, Zadar)

2020: winners, hosts (W2-1 vs Murcia FS, Barcelona)

2019: third place

2018: third place, co-hosts

2015: runners-up (L3-4 vs Kairat Almaty, Lisbon)

2014: winners (W5-2aet vs FC Dynamo, Baku)

2013: third place

2012: winners, hosts (W3-1 vs FC Dynamo, Lleida)

Barça's four UEFA futsal trophy lifts

Barça vs Palma this season 26 September: Palma 5-4 Barça (league)

10 March: Barça 1-0 Palma (league)

23 March: Barça 1-1aet, 4-3pens Palma (Spanish Cup semi-finals)

Road to the finals

Main round Group 3 winners (W3-1 vs Haladás, W9-4 vs Differdange, W4-3 vs Kairat Almaty)

Elite round Group D winners (W5-3 vs Olmissum, W3-1 vs Lubawa, D2-2 vs FC Hit Kyiv)

Semi-finals: W4-4aet, 4-3pens vs Benfica

Top scorers: Jesús Gordillo 7

Previous best: Winners (2023)

2022/23: Winners (W4-3 vs Benfica, W1-1aet, 5-3pens vs Sporting CP)

Final record: W1 L0

In brief: Their dramatic home triumph last season was not only Palma's first major honour but also the first European title won by any sports club from Mallorca. Although several key players from last year left, summer arrivals included the hugely experienced Rômulo, who has played for both Barça and Benfica (with whom he lost to Palma in the 2023 semi-finals﻿).

Still yet to lose a European game, it looked like Palma would at least fall to their 2023 semi-final victims Benfica when 4-2 down around three minutes from time. But they fought back and club stalwart Carlos Barrón saved Benfica's last two kicks in the shoot-out.

Final tournament appearances

2023: winners, hosts (W1-1aet, 5-3pens vs Sporting CP, Palma de Mallorca)

2023 final highlights: Palma 1-1 Sporting CP (aet, 5-3 pens)

The final tournament had four teams from 2006/07 to 2019/20 and eight teams in 2001/02 and 2020/21. A two-legged final was played from 2002/03 to 2005/06, with two-legged semi-finals held in the last of those four seasons.

Finals: Yerevan