UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round latest: Georgians through

Thursday, August 22, 2024

NV Georgians are the first of eight teams to have booked progress from the groups running until Sunday.

The 2024/25 UEFA Futsal Champions League has begun with the preliminary round running until Sunday.

While the 24 teams with the highest coefficients – including holders Illes Balears Palma – receive byes to the main round between 22 and 27 October, the remaining 32 teams are competing in eight mini-tournaments for the remaining spots at that stage.

The eight group winners will progress to Path B of the main round, for which the draw has already been made. NV Georgians booked progress with a game to spare on Thursday.

The main round leads to November and December's elite round, which will determine the four contenders for the knockout finals in May.

All the matches

Preliminary round groups

Group A (ends Saturday): FORCA (MKD, hosts), Titograd (MNE), Blue Magic Dublin (IRL), Ranger's (AND) 

Group B (ends Saturday): Futsal Minerva (SUI), Amigo Northwest (BUL, hosts), Pro Futsal Cymru (WAL), Fiorentino (SMR)

Group C (ends Saturday): Akaa (FIN), Weilimdorf (GER), Tirana Futsal (ALB, hosts), Ísbjörninn (ISL)

Group D (ends Sunday): Tigers Roermond (NED), Yerevan Futsal Club (ARM), Manchester Futsal Club (ENG, hosts), Istanbul Şişli (TUR)

Group E (ends Saturday): Catania (ITA), Utleira Idrettslag (NOR), Hjørring (DEN, hosts), Europa (GIB)

Group F (ends Saturday): Diamant Linz (AUT, hosts), AEK Futsal Club (GRE), AEL Limassol (CYP), Aberdeen Futsal Academy (SCO)

Group G (ends Saturday)
Through to main round: NV Georgians (GEO)
Also in group: Hercegovina Široki Brijeg (BIH), Clic Chişinău (MDA, hosts), Maccabi Netanya (ISR)

Group H (ends Saturday): Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Uddevalla (SWE, hosts), Sparta Belfast (NIR), Sillamäe Silla (EST)

The eight group winners progress to the main round, Path B.

Team facts

  • Araz are past semi-finalists and make their 19th appearance, the second most after Kairat Almaty, who are in Europe for the 21st time and start in the main round.
  • Debuts: Aberdeen Futsal Academy, Catania, Clic Chișinău, FORCA, Hjørring, Manchester, Maccabi Netanya, Pro Futsal Cymru, Ranger's, Sillamäe Silla, Siroki Brijeg, Tigers Roermond
  • Titograd also beat Blue Magic in the 2015/16 and 2021/22 preliminary rounds, with Titograd the hosts on those occasions.
  • Minerva beat Fiorentino in the 2021/22 and 2023/24 preliminary rounds.

Main round groups: 22–27 October

Path A

Group 1: Cartagena Costa Cálida (ESP), Sporting Anderlecht (BEL, hosts), HIT Kyiv (UKR), Record Bielsko-Biała (POL)

Group 2: Braga (POR), Olmissum (CRO), Plzeň (CZE), FC Prishtina 01 (KOS, hosts)

Group 3: AE Illes Balears Palma (ESP, hosts/holders)﻿, Dobovec (SVN), Futsal Dinamo (CRO), United Galati (ROU)

Group 4: Sporting CP (POR), Kairat Almaty (KAZ, hosts), Haladás (HUN), Semey (KAZ)

The top three in each group progress to the elite round.

Path B

Group 5: Etoile Lavalloise (FRA, hosts), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Preliminary round Group B winners, Preliminary round Group H winners

Group 6: Riga Futsal Club (LVA), FON Banjica (SRB, hosts), Preliminary round Group D winners, Preliminary round Group A winners

Group 7: Luxol St. Andrews (MLT), Lučenec (SVK, hosts), NV Georgians (GEO), Preliminary round Group C winners

Group 8 (hosts tbc): Kauno Žalgiris (LTU), Differdange (LUX), Preliminary round Group E winners, Preliminary round Group F winners

The four group winners progress to the elite round.

Road to the finals

Elite round draw: 31 October
Elite round: 26 November–1 December
Finals draw: TBC
Finals: 1 or 2 & 3 or 4 May

All dates subject to change

