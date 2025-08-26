UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round guide

The UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round runs until Saturday, kicking off the 25th season of UEFA futsal club competition and the first under a new format.

While holders lles Balears Palma and the teams ranked 1 to 23 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League coefficient rankings enter the competition directly in the main round, the 32 other contenders take part in the preliminary round. The eight winners of the single-venue mini-tournaments progress to main round Path B in late October and early November, for which the draw has already been made.

Under the new format, the teams that progress from the main round (12 from Path A and four from Path B), go into a new two-legged round of 16, which will lead to two-legged quarter-finals and then the familiar four-team one-venue knockout finals.

Preliminary round matches

Group A (27–30 August): Yerevan Futsal Club (ARM), Futsal Club FORCA (MKD, hosts), Encamp (AND), Murata (SMR)

Group B (27–30 August): Tigers Roermond (NED), Bajo Pivljanin (MNE), Vllaznia (ALB, hosts), Ísbjörninn (ISL)

Group C (27–30 August): Vrhnika (SVN), Borås AIK (SWE, hosts), Tallinn B.P. (EST), Vangölü (TUR)

Group D (26–29 August): Hjørring Futsal Klub (DEN), AEL Limassol (CYP), Clic Chişinău (MDA, hosts), Maccabi Netanya (ISR)

Group E (27–30 August): Viten Orsha (BLR), Weilimdorf (GER), Levski Sofia (BUL, hosts), Europa (GIB)

Group F (27–30 August): Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Ljuti Krajišnici (AUT, hosts), PYF Saltires (SCO), Sparta Belfast (BEL)

Group G (27–30 August): Buba Mara (BIH, hosts), Blue Magic Dublin (IRL), MFC CIU (GEO), Futsal Club Cardiff (WAL)

Group H (26–29 August): Futsal Club Veszprém (HUN), AEK Futsal Club (GRE, hosts), Sjarmtrollan (NOR), Bolton Futsal Club (ENG)

Team guide

Debut entries: Bolton (the 12th different English entrants, fewer only than Italy), Borås, Buba Mara, Ljuti Krajišnici, Tallinn B.P., Vangölü, Veszprém, Vllaznia

Former semi-finalists Araz are entering for the 20th time, fewer only than Kairat Almaty; Encamp are making their 18th appearance.

Calendar

Main round: 28 October–2 November

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 November

Round of 16 (two legs): 24 November & 5 December

Quarter-finals (two legs): 23 February & 6 March

Finals: 7 or 8 & 9 or 10 May