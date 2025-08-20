UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round starts Tuesday
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Article summary
The eight groups decide the last slots in path B of the main round.
Article body
The UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round runs from Tuesday, kicking off the 25th season of UEFA futsal club competition and the first under a new format.
While holders lles Balears Palma and the teams ranked 1 to 23 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League coefficient rankings enter the competition directly in the main round, the 32 other contenders take part in the preliminary round. The eight winners of the single-venue mini-tournaments progress to main round Path B in late October and early November, for which the draw has already been made.
Under the new format, the teams that progress from the main round (12 from Path A and four from Path B), go into a new two-legged round of 16, which will lead to two-legged quarter-finals and then the familiar four-team one-venue knockout finals.
Preliminary round groups
Group A (27–30 August): Yerevan Futsal Club (ARM), Futsal Club FORCA (MKD, hosts), Encamp (AND), Murata (SMR)
Group B (27–30 August): Tigers Roermond (NED), Bajo Pivljanin (MNE), Vllaznia (ALB, hosts), Ísbjörninn (ISL)
Group C (27–30 August): Vrhnika (SVN), Borås AIK (SWE, hosts), Tallinn B.P. (EST), Vangölü (TUR)
Group D (26–29 August): Hjørring Futsal Klub (DEN), AEL Limassol (CYP), Clic Chişinău (MDA, hosts), Maccabi Netanya (ISR)
Group E (27–30 August): Viten Orsha (BLR), Weilimdorf (GER), Levski Sofia (BUL, hosts), Europa (GIB)
Group F (27–30 August): Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Ljuti Krajišnici (AUT, hosts), PYF Saltires (SCO), Sparta Belfast (BEL)
Group G (27–30 August): Buba Mara (BIH, hosts), Blue Magic Dublin (IRL), MFC CIU (GEO), Futsal Club Cardiff (WAL)
Group H (26–29 August): Futsal Club Veszprém (HUN), AEK Futsal Club (GRE, hosts), Sjarmtrollan (NOR), Bolton Futsal Club (ENG)
Team guide
- Debut entries: Bolton (the 12th different English entrants, fewer only than Italy), Borås, Buba Mara, Ljuti Krajišnici, Tallinn B.P., Vangölü, Veszprém, Vllaznia
- Former semi-finalists Araz are entering for the 20th time, fewer only than Kairat Almaty; Encamp are making their 18th appearance.
Calendar
Main round: 28 October–2 November
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 November
Round of 16 (two legs): 24 November & 5 December
Quarter-finals (two legs): 23 February & 6 March
Finals: 7 or 8 & 9 or 10 May
UEFA Futsal Champions League main round groups
Path A
Group 1: Cartagena Costa Cálida (ESP), Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL), Piast Gliwice (POL, hosts), Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)
Group 2: Illes Balears Palma (ESP, hosts/holders), Semey (KAZ), Etoile Lavalloise (FRA), Chrudim (CZE)
Group 3: Benfica (POR), Riga Futsal Club (LVA), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, hosts)
Group 4: Sporting CP (POR), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts), Prishtina 01 (KOS)
Matches: 28 October–2 November.
The top three clubs in each of the four groups qualify for the round of 16.
Path B
Group 5: Catania (ITA, hosts), Akaa (FIN), Preliminary round Group E winners, Preliminary round Group H winners
Group 6: Lučenec (SVK), Futsal Minerva (SUI), Preliminary round Group G winners, Preliminary round Group D winners
Group 7: United Galati (ROU), Differdange 03 (LUX), Preliminary round Group F winners, Preliminary round Group B winners
Group 8: Hit Kyiv (UKR), Aurora Team (UKR), Preliminary round Group C winners, Preliminary round Group A winners
Matches: 28 October–2 November.
The winners of each group in main round path B qualify for the round of 16.
Group 6, 7 and 8 were drawn without hosts. The clubs of that group will have to decide amongst themselves who will host the mini-tournament following the preliminary round and by Thursday 4 September at the latest. If the clubs cannot agree, the UEFA administration will conduct a draw to determine the hosts on the next day.