UEFA Futsal Champions League main round latest: Palma, Benfica, Kairat, Sporting, Cartagena among teams into last 16

UEFA Futsal Champions League holders lles Balears Palma, former winners Benfica, Kairat Almaty and Sporting CP, and 2024/25 bronze-medallists Cartagena Costa Cálida are among the sides through so far to the new knockout last 16 from the main round, which ends on Sunday with one more spot from Group 1 to be decided.

THROUGH TO ROUND OF 16 SO FAR

Path A group winners: Illes Balears Palma (ESP, holders), Benfica (POR), Sporting CP (POR)

Path A group winners or runners-up TBC: Cartagena Costa Cálida (ESP), Piast Gliwice (POL) - Group 1, ends Sunday

Path A group runners-up: Etoile Lavalloise (FRA), Riga Futsal Club (LVA), Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Path A group third place: Semey (KAZ), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT), Prishtina 01 (KOS)

Path B group winners: AEK Futsal Club (GRE), Hjørring Futsal Klub (DEN), Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Hit Kyiv (UKR)

All the scores

Palma and the teams ranked 1 to 11 and 16 to 19 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League coefficient rankings have entered the competition directly in Path A of the main round. Teams ranked 12 to 15 and 20 to 23 enter in Path B and have been joined by the eight teams that won their preliminary round groups.

In Path A, where the top three in each section go through, three of the four groups ended on Saturday. Palma, who claimed an unprecented third straight title last seaon and are now unbeaten in all 27 of their UEFA competition games, topped their group, as did Benfica and Sporting.

Group 1 ends on Sunday, and both 2024/25 bronze-medallists Cartagena and hosts Piast Gliwice are through so far with two wins. Piast's 2-1 comeback defeat of Sporting Anderlecht on Thursday was watched by the competition's non-finals record crowd of 10,357 at PreZero Arena Gliwice.

Czech contenders Chrudim, who were eliminated in Group 2, featured 50-year-old Roman Mareš, whose first appearance in a UEFA competition was almost exactly 25 years ago in a Futsal EURO qualifier (where he scored all four Czechia goals in a 4-1 defeat of Belgium).

Only the group winners progressed in Path B. Former semi-finalists Araz got a winner with 50 seconds left to overtake Tigers Roermond in their group, while AEK finished ahead of Catania on disciplinary points after both ended level on head-to-head, overall goal difference and goals scored, the second time a Greek team have got past this stage since Athina '90 made the 2009/10 elite round. Also through are Hit Kyiv and Hjørring, the first Danish side to reach the last 16 in any format.

Under the new format, the teams that progress from the main round (12 from Path A and four from Path B) go into a new two-legged round of 16, which will lead to two-legged quarter-finals and then the familiar four-team one-venue knockout finals. All the knockout rounds will be drawn at 14:00 CET on Thursday 6 November.

The competition's non-finals record crowd of 10,357 at PreZero Arena Gliwice watches how side Piast beat Sporting Anderlecht Piast Gliwice

Path A

The top three clubs in each of the four groups qualify for the round of 16. The teams finishing in the top two of each Path A group will be seeded for the round of 16 and meet either a third-placed team or a Path B group winner.

Group 1 (ends Sunday)

Through to round of 16 so far: Cartagena Costa Cálida (ESP), Piast Gliwice (POL, hosts)

Also in group: Sporting Anderlecht (BEL), Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)

Group 2

Through to round of 16: Illes Balears Palma (ESP, hosts/holders), Etoile Lavalloise (FRA), Semey (KAZ)

Also in group: Chrudim (CZE)

Group 3

Through to round of 16: Benfica (POR), Riga Futsal Club (LVA), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, hosts)

Also in group: Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB)

Group 4

Through to round of 16: Sporting CP (POR), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Prishtina 01 (KOS)

Also in group: Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts)

Team guide

Palma last season became the first team to win three consecutive titles. They beat Semey 4-1 in last season's elite round while Etoile Lavalloise were the official hosts of the 2024/25 finals in Le Mans (the first individual club to act as 'neutral' hosts).

Kairat (last season's runners-up) and Sporting CP both have two titles while Benfica were winners in 2009/10.

Kairat are making a record 22nd entry. They beat Sporting 3-2 in last year's main round but lost to them 2-1 in the 2018/19 final in Almaty.

Cartegena, on debut, beat Sporting for bronze last season. They drew 4-4 with Anderlecht in the main round.

Anderlecht were semi-finalists in 2022/23. Under their former name of Halle-Gooik they beat Kauno 5-2 in the 2018/19 elite round.

Benfica beat Luxol 6-0 in the 2022/23 elite round. Loznica-Grad beat Luxol 3-1 in the 2023/24 main round.

2024/25 finals review: Palma win in Le Mans

Path B

The winners of each group qualify for the round of 16.

Group 5

Through to round of 16: AEK Futsal Club (GRE),

Also in group: Catania (ITA, hosts), Akaa (FIN), Weilimdorf (GER)

Group 6

Through to round of 16: Hjørring Futsal Klub (DEN)

Also in group: Buba Mara (BIH), Futsal Minerva (SUI), Lučenec (SVK, hosts),

Group 7

Through to round of 16: Araz Naxçivan (AZE)

Also in group: Tigers Roermond (NED), United Galati (ROU, hosts)﻿, Differdange 03 (LUX)

Group 8

Through to round of 16: Hit Kyiv (UKR)

Also in group: Kyiv Futsal (UKR), Vrhnika (SVN, hosts), FORCA (MKD)

Team guide

AEK, Araz, Buba Mara, FORCA, Hjørring, Tigers Roermond, Vrhnika and Weilimdorf progressed from the preliminary round.

Former semi-finalists Araz are in their 20th campaign, fewer only than Kairat. They beat United Galati 5-3 in the 2021/22 main round.

Kyiv Futsal (previously known as Aurora Team) were making their debut as Ukraine were eligible for two entries for the first time; they were runners-up to Hit Kyiv in the league play-off final. Buba Mara and Vrhnika progressed from the preliminary round on debut.

Hjørring, also through from the preliminary round, were in the main round for the first time. AEK previously played in the knockout round of 32 in 2020/21.

Akaa beat Weilimdorf 4-2 in last season's preliminary round.

Calendar

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 November

Round of 16 (two legs): 24 November & 5 December

Quarter-finals (two legs): 23 February & 6 March

Finals (Pesaro): 7 or 8 & 9 or 10 May