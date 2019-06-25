Entries for 2019/20 UEFA Futsal Champions League

A total of 57 clubs will be involved the 2019/20 UEFA Futsal Champions League and all will be involved in the preliminary and main round draws at 14:00CET on Thursday 4 July.

Four nations (Spain, Portugal, Russia and Kazakhstan) enter two clubs each and those countries' eight representatives – including holders Sporting CP – are among the 23 clubs with the highest coefficients receiving byes to the main round. The other 34 sides start in the preliminary round, with the draws for both rounds made in the same ceremony. The entry from 53 associations equals last season's record while seeding pots will only be confirmed when the Georgian contenders are confirmed.

Full coefficient rankings



Preliminary round (27 August to 1 September)

• Seven groups of four, two groups of three.

• The clubs will be split into four seeding pots based on their coefficient.

• Nine clubs, including two of the ten confirmed newcomers starting in the preliminary round, have been pre-selected as mini-tournament hosts and will be drawn separately from Pot 1 before being placed in their appropriate seeding position.

• The remaining clubs in seeding position 4 will be drawn next and placed in the remaining slots in Groups A to G.

• The clubs in position 3 (Pot 3), position 2 (Pot 4) and position 1 (Pot 5) will then be drawn to fill the remaining places in the nine groups.

• The nine group winners go through.

Main round (8 to 13 October)

Path A

• Holders Sporting CP, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th will be involved in this path.

• Among the teams involved are debutants Tyumen and KPRF of Russia plus Ayat of Kazakhstan.

• Also in this path are former winners Kairat Almaty, Barça, Benfica and plus 2008 runners-up Murcia FS.

• As in the previous draw, sides will be allocated one of four seeding positions and four clubs have been designated as hosts and will be drawn separately, while maintaining their seeding positions. There is no country protection.

• Due to a decision of the UEFA Emergency Committee, clubs from Russia and Ukraine cannot meet. Thus Kherson (UKR) cannot be drawn with either Russian team.

• The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Path B

• The teams ranked 12th to 15th and 20th to 22nd will be joined by the nine preliminary round winners.

• Debutants Sparta Praha and Pesaro are involved in this path.

• As in the previous draw, sides will be allocated one of four seeding positions and four clubs have been designated as hosts and will be drawn separately, while maintaining their seeding positions.

• The preliminary round winners will be drawn to fill position 4 in each group, then position 3, then the remaining place in position 2.

• Any restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

• The winners of each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Elite round & Final tournament

• The 16 clubs will compete in four groups of four, drawn on 18 October.

• The four group winners from 19 to 24 November will progress to the final tournament in late April, a one-venue knockout event.

Calendar

Preliminary & main round draw: 14:00CET, 4 July

Preliminary round: 27 August–1 September

Main round: 8–13 October

Elite round draw: 14:00CET, 18 October

Elite round: 19–24 November

Finals draw: tbc

Finals: 23 or 24 & 25 or 26 April

2019/20 entrants

*debutants

Preliminary round

Pot 1 – hosts

Hovocubo (NED)

Omonia Nicosia (CYP)

Shkupi 1927 (MKD)

Varna City (BUL)

Sjarmtrollan Idrettslag (NOR)

Allstars Wiener Neustadt (AUT)

KMF Titograd (MNE)

AEK Futsal Club (GRE)*

SMS Viimsi (EST)*



Other teams (pots tbc)

Leo Futsal Club (ARM)

Miercurea Ciuc (ROU)*

Pinerola Brastislava (SVK)

Lokomotiv Daugavpils (LVA)*

Georgia champions tbc (GEO)

Luxol St. Andrews (MLT)

TSV Weilimdorf (GER)*

Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)

Futsal Minerva (SUI)

Futsal Gentofte (DEN)

Toulon Elite (FRA)*

London Helvecia (ENG)

Dinamo Chisinau (MDA)

Lynx FC (GIB)

Maccabi Nahalat Yitzhak Tel-Aviv (ISR)

KF Tirana (ALB)

Racing Futsal Luxembourg (LUX)

Cardiff University (WAL)

Gazi Üniversitesi (TUR)

Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL)

Encamp (AND)

Fiorentino (SMR)*

Vængir Júpiters (ISL)*

Sparta Belfast (NIR)*

PYF Saltires (SCO)*

Main round

Path B

Pot 6 – hosts

Stalitsa Minsk (BLR)

Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO)

Sparta Praha (CZE)*

Uddevalla (SWE)

Pots tbc

Preliminary round winners Groups A to I

Pesaro (ITA)*

Record Bielsko-Biała (POL)

Liburn (KOS)

Path A

Pot 9 – hosts

Halle Gooik (BEL)

Dobovec (SVN)

Berettyoujfalu (HUN)

Vytis (LTU)

Pots tbc

Sporting CP (POR, holders)

Barça (ESP)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Benfica (POR)

Murcia FS (ESP)

Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB)

Ayat (KAZ)*

Tyumen (RUS)*

KPRF (RUS)*

Araz Naxçivan (AZE)

Kherson (UKR)

Mostar SG (BIH)