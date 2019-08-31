UEFA Futsal Champions League main round groups set

The UEFA Futsal Champions League main round runs from 8 to 13 October, deciding the 16 elite round contenders, with holders Sporting CP among the clubs opening their campaign.

The 23 top-ranked teams begin in this round, joined by the nine preliminary round group winners

16 teams are in Path A, where the top three in each group go to the elite round

16 teams (including all the preliminary round qualifiers) are in Path B, with the four group winners to progress

Path A

Log in for free to watch the highlights See how Sporting won the 2019 title

Group 1 (9–12 October): Sporting CP (POR, holders), Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB), Dobovec (SVN, hosts), Mostar SG (BIH)

Group 2 (dates tbc): Benfica (POR), Halle-Gooik (BEL, hosts), Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Kherson (UKR)

Group 3 (8–11 October): Barça (ESP), Ayat (KAZ), Tyumen (RUS), Vytis (LTU, hosts)

Group 4 (8–11 October): Kairat (KAZ), Murcia (ESP), KPRF (RUS), Berettyóújfalu (HUN, hosts)

Holders Sporting CP, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th are involved in this path

In this path are former winners Kairat, Barça and Benfica, plus 2008 runners-up Murcia.

Debutants: Ayat, Tyumen, KPRF

The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the elite round

Path B

Group 5 (dates tbc): Bielsko-Biała (POL), Sparta Praha (CZE, hosts), Csíkszereda (ROU)*, St Andrews (MLT)*

Group 6 (dates tbc): Novo Vrijeme (CRO, hosts), Shkupi (MKD)*, Omonia Nicosia (CYP)*, Leo (ARM)*

Group 7 (9–12 October): Minsk (BLR, hosts), Liburni (KOS), Hovocubo (NED)*, Toulon Élite (FRA)*

Group 8 (9–12 October): Pesaro (ITA), Uddevalla (SWE, hosts), Georgians Tbilisi (GEO)*, Weilimdorf (GER)*

The teams ranked 12th to 15th and 20th to 22nd are joined by the preliminary round qualifiers (marked *).

Debutants: Sparta Praha, Csíkszereda*, Toulon Élite*, Weilimdorf*

The winners of each of the four groups advance to the elite round

Calendar

Elite round draw: 14:00 CET, 18 October

Elite round: 19–24 November

Finals draw: tbc

Finals: 23 or 24 & 25 or 26 April