UEFA Futsal Champions League main round groups set
Saturday 31 August 2019
The main round groups have been finalised for 8 to 13 October after the end of the preliminary round.
The UEFA Futsal Champions League main round runs from 8 to 13 October, deciding the 16 elite round contenders, with holders Sporting CP among the clubs opening their campaign.
- The 23 top-ranked teams begin in this round, joined by the nine preliminary round group winners
- 16 teams are in Path A, where the top three in each group go to the elite round
- 16 teams (including all the preliminary round qualifiers) are in Path B, with the four group winners to progress
Path A
Group 1 (9–12 October): Sporting CP (POR, holders), Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB), Dobovec (SVN, hosts), Mostar SG (BIH)
Group 2 (dates tbc): Benfica (POR), Halle-Gooik (BEL, hosts), Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Kherson (UKR)
Group 3 (8–11 October): Barça (ESP), Ayat (KAZ), Tyumen (RUS), Vytis (LTU, hosts)
Group 4 (8–11 October): Kairat (KAZ), Murcia (ESP), KPRF (RUS), Berettyóújfalu (HUN, hosts)
- Holders Sporting CP, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th are involved in this path
- In this path are former winners Kairat, Barça and Benfica, plus 2008 runners-up Murcia.
- Debutants: Ayat, Tyumen, KPRF
- The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the elite round
Path B
Group 5 (dates tbc): Bielsko-Biała (POL), Sparta Praha (CZE, hosts), Csíkszereda (ROU)*, St Andrews (MLT)*
Group 6 (dates tbc): Novo Vrijeme (CRO, hosts), Shkupi (MKD)*, Omonia Nicosia (CYP)*, Leo (ARM)*
Group 7 (9–12 October): Minsk (BLR, hosts), Liburni (KOS), Hovocubo (NED)*, Toulon Élite (FRA)*
Group 8 (9–12 October): Pesaro (ITA), Uddevalla (SWE, hosts), Georgians Tbilisi (GEO)*, Weilimdorf (GER)*
- The teams ranked 12th to 15th and 20th to 22nd are joined by the preliminary round qualifiers (marked *).
- Debutants: Sparta Praha, Csíkszereda*, Toulon Élite*, Weilimdorf*
- The winners of each of the four groups advance to the elite round
Calendar
Elite round draw: 14:00 CET, 18 October
Elite round: 19–24 November
Finals draw: tbc
Finals: 23 or 24 & 25 or 26 April