UEFA Futsal Champions League main round groups set

Saturday 31 August 2019

The main round groups have been finalised for 8 to 13 October after the end of the preliminary round.

Sporting start their title defence in the main round
Sporting start their title defence in the main round ©Sportsfile

The UEFA Futsal Champions League main round runs from 8 to 13 October, deciding the 16 elite round contenders, with holders Sporting CP among the clubs opening their campaign.

  • The 23 top-ranked teams begin in this round, joined by the nine preliminary round group winners
  • 16 teams are in Path A, where the top three in each group go to the elite round
  • 16 teams (including all the preliminary round qualifiers) are in Path B, with the four group winners to progress

Path A

See how Sporting won the 2019 title
See how Sporting won the 2019 title

Group 1 (9–12 October): Sporting CP (POR, holders), Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB), Dobovec (SVN, hosts), Mostar SG (BIH)

Group 2 (dates tbc): Benfica (POR), Halle-Gooik (BEL, hosts), Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Kherson (UKR)

Group 3 (8–11 October): Barça (ESP), Ayat (KAZ), Tyumen (RUS), Vytis (LTU, hosts)

Group 4 (8–11 October): Kairat (KAZ), Murcia (ESP), KPRF (RUS), Berettyóújfalu (HUN, hosts)

  • Holders Sporting CP, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th are involved in this path
  • In this path are former winners Kairat, Barça and Benfica, plus 2008 runners-up Murcia.
  • Debutants: Ayat, Tyumen, KPRF
  • The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the elite round

Path B

Group 5 (dates tbc): Bielsko-Biała (POL), Sparta Praha (CZE, hosts), Csíkszereda (ROU)*, St Andrews (MLT)*

Group 6 (dates tbc): Novo Vrijeme (CRO, hosts), Shkupi (MKD)*, Omonia Nicosia (CYP)*, Leo (ARM)*

Group 7 (9–12 October): Minsk (BLR, hosts), Liburni (KOS), Hovocubo (NED)*, Toulon Élite (FRA)*

Group 8 (9–12 October): Pesaro (ITA), Uddevalla (SWE, hosts), Georgians Tbilisi (GEO)*, Weilimdorf (GER)*

  • The teams ranked 12th to 15th and 20th to 22nd are joined by the preliminary round qualifiers (marked *).
  • Debutants: Sparta Praha, Csíkszereda*, Toulon Élite*, Weilimdorf*
  • The winners of each of the four groups advance to the elite round

Calendar

Elite round draw: 14:00 CET, 18 October
Elite round: 19–24 November
Finals draw: tbc
Finals: 23 or 24 & 25 or 26 April

