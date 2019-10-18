Futsal Champions League elite round groups
Friday 18 October 2019
The four finalists will be decided when the groups are played from 19 to 24 November.
The UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round draw split the 16 surviving contenders from the main round into four groups.
- The four group winners will progress to the knockout finals, at a venue to be confirmed, scheduled for 23 or 24 and 25 or 26 April.
Elite round groups (19 to 24 November)
Group A: KPRF (RUS, hosts), Dobovec (SVN), Mostar SG (BIH), Halle-Gooik (BEL)
- KPRF, hosting the group in Moscow, are in their debut campaign.
- Mostar are the first Bosnian team to reach the elite round since Tango Sarajevo in 2013/14.
- Dobovec overcame Halle-Gooik 5-4 at this stage last season.
Group B: Sporting CP (POR, holders), Tyumen (RUS, hosts), Ayat (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme (CRO)
- Sporting beat Novo Vrijeme 6-0 in Lisbon at this juncture last term on their way to the finals and the title.
- Tyumen and Ayat are both enjoying debut campaigns.
Group C: Benfica (POR), Murcia FS (ESP), Pesaro (ITA), Kairat Almaty (KAZ, hosts)
- Kairat, who hosted last season's finals in Almaty, welcome fellow former winners Benfica, 2008 runners-up Murcia and debutants Pesaro, the record eighth different Italian club to grace the elite round.
- Murcia edged Kairat 3-2 in October's main round.
- Both Kairat's meetings with Benfica have ended 3-3 (including the 2011 third-place match, which the hosts won on penalties in Almaty).
Group D: Barça (ESP), Kherson (UKR), Sparta Praha (CZE), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR, hosts)
- Kherson are coached by Javi Rodriguez, who skippered Barça to the first of their two titles in 2012. (Two years ago Barça pipped his Győr side to bronze.)
- Kherson scalped Stalitsa 7-3 in the 2017/18 elite round, in a group topped by Rodriguez's Győr – the Hungarian hosts lost to Stalitsa but beat Kherson.
- Sparta are competition debutants.