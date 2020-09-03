Germany 1-1 Spain: Gayà saves La Roja

José Gayà poached a last-gasp equaliser to earn Spain a draw against Germany in Stuttgart.



Match in brief

The first half somehow finished goalless despite a clutch of chances at either end. David de Gea denied Thilo Kehrer, Julian Draxler and Leroy Sané as Germany started the brighter but Spain roared back with Kevin Trapp alert to thwart Sergio Busquets and Rodrigo.

Joachim Löw's side did break through after the interval when Timo Werner converted from debutant Robin Gosens' pass and that looked to be enough to earn Germany a first win in the competition until Rodrigo headed across goal and Gayà prodded in to save Luis Enrique's men.



Reporters' views

Steffen Potter, Germany reporter: The first half was a highly entertaining match with both sides taking quite a lot of risks with their high pressing and allowing both attacking rows a few decent chances. The fashion in which the opener was scored was typical for this game with Germany exploiting the space offered by Spain, while it could easily have been the other way round. Germany then dropped very deep and were mainly interested in defending their lead, successfully doing so until virtually the last kick of the game.

Timo Werner celebrates his opener Getty Images

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter: This was feisty, fun and full of positives from Spain but even the stubborn draw highlights a problem. Recently their main goal threat, by far, has been Sergio Ramos. But when La Roja face a quick, clever, sharp passing side like Germany, with Luis Enrique demanding a high defensive line, Ramos has vastly fewer chances to get forward as he loves to do. Consequently Spain are less likely to cap good performances with goals, unless Gayà is about to become Ramos mark II. What a night.

Reaction

Robin Gosens, Germany defender: "It was a very good match but we were lacking fitness at the end. I knew no one coming here but the lads made me feel like family right away. It was a very special night, my first cap. Playing in a back three as I am used to from Atalanta makes it easier for me. My part is covering the entire left flank and I am pleased with the way we played as a team and the part I played."

Thiago Alcántara, Spain midfielder: "I liked our second half more than the first. But both teams played a high quality and intense game. But after the break our players, they were everywhere. They were flying all over the pitch, like little planes. We like coming back to international football. We want to win all those trophies."

Kevin Trapp makes a save on a busy night for the two goalkeepers AFP via Getty Images

Key stats

Germany are still looking for their first ever victory in the UEFA Nations League (D3 L2).

Eleven of Germany's last 14 goals have been scored in the second half.

Twenty of the last 26 goals Germany have conceded have been in the second half, including 11 in the final ten minutes.

Spain have scored in their last 41 matches – the last time they failed to find the net was against Italy at UEFA EURO 2016.

Spain have conceded the first goal in four of their last five UEFA Nations League matches.

Line-ups

Germany: Trapp; Kehrer, Rüdiger, Süle, Gosens; Can, Kroos; Sané (Ginter 62), Gündoğan (Serdar 74), Draxler; Werner (Koch 90).

Spain: De Gea; Carvajal, Ramos, Pau Torres, Gayà; Ruiz (Óscar 79), Thiago, Busquets (Merino 57); Navas (Fati 46), Rodrigo, Ferrán Torres.

Next up

Both teams are in action again on Sunday, when Spain host Ukraine and Germany travel to Switzerland.