Germany vs Spain Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Germany face Spain in UEFA Nations League Group 4 in Stuttgart on Thursday 3 September at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Squads

Germany

Goalkeepers: Baumann (Hoffenheim), Leno (Arsenal), Trapp (Frankfurt)

Defenders: Ginter (Mönchengladbach), Gosens (Atalanta), Kehrer (Paris) , Koch (Freiburg), Rüdiger (Chelsea), Schulz (Dortmund), Süle (Bayern), Tah (Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Brandt (Dortmund), Can (Dortmund), Draxler (Paris), Gündoğan (Man. City), Havertz (Leverkusen), Kroos (Real Madrid), Neuhaus (Mönchengladbach), Sané (Bayern), Serdar (Schalke),

Forwards: Werner (Chelsea), Waldschmidt (Benfica)

Spain

Goalkeepers: De Gea (Man. United), Kepa (Chelsea), Unai Simón (Athletic)

Defenders: Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), José Gayà (Valencia), Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla), Eric García (Man. City)

Midfielders: Fabián Ruiz (Nápoles), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Man. City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Óscar Rodríguez (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Rodrigo (Leeds), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Adama Traoré (Wolves), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferrán Torres (Man. City)

Previous meetings

• Germany’s record in 23 senior meetings with Spain is W9 D7 L7; sides last met in 2018 friendly in Dusseldorf; game ended 1-1.

• Last competitive encounter was in 2010 World Cup semi-finals; Spain won 1-0 in Durban. Teams also met in UEFA EURO 2008 final: Spain triumphed 1-0.

What the coaches say

Joachim Löw, Germany coach: "Robin Gosens will definitely be in the starting eleven tomorrow. Kevin Trapp will be in goal. I'm also planning on starting Niklas Süle and Leroy Sané. Right now, I'm leaning towards a back three. We can play with four or three at the back, as well as in a variety of formations. We might play three at the back tomorrow and then four on Sunday."

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "Germany are a powerhouse and a top-class side. They'll be among the favourites for the European Championship but we're going out to win [this game]. I love playing in the Nations League and I love working with the national team. Spain play top-class football and we've won titles with lesser teams than this one﻿."

Next up

Switzerland vs Germany – 6 September

Spain vs Ukraine – 6 September