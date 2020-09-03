Ukraine 2-1 Switzerland: Zinchenko strike sinks visitors

Ukraine got their League A campaign off to a winning start as they saw off 2019 semi-finalists Switzerland.

Match in brief

After the visitors started the brighter, Ruslan Malinovskyi hit the post before Andriy Yarmolenko back-heeled in the opener for Ukraine following good work from debutant Oleksandr Tymchyk.

Haris Seferović hauled Switzerland leve with a rocket of a shot just before the break, and the visitors hit the post themselves early in the second period through Ruben Vargas.

However, it was to be Ukraine’s night and they won it in some style as Oleksandr Zinchenko curled in an unstoppable shot to extend his side’s unbeaten run to 12 games.

Reporters' views

Andriy Yarmolenko is congratulated on scoring Ukraine's first goal AFP via Getty Images

Bogdan Buga, Ukraine

Ukraine will have learned that playing their new possession-based game at this level will be tough. But Andriy Shevchenko's team showed their counterattacks will remain a considerable threat as they scored two goals and could have had more with more composure and precision in the decisive moments. Ukraine showed great character and commitment, qualities you always need to achieve something at the top level.

James Thorogood, Switzerland



Switzerland have forged a real identity in Vladimir Petković's 3-4-3 set-up, but absentees, defensive frailties and a lack of firepower again proved decisive against Ukraine. For all their possession it took a speculative 30-metre effort from Seferović to get on the scoresheet with Pyatov not making a single save. A lack of rhythm was to be expected after a lengthy international lay-off, but Petković will need to tighten things up for the visit of Germany.

Reaction

To follow

A Haris Seferović goal brought Switzerland level Getty Images

Key stats

Ukraine have only lost one of their last 22 matches (W14 D7).

Ukraine are unbeaten in ten home matches (W9 D1) and have only conceded five goals in those games.

Yarmolenko is Ukraine's second-highest scorer, his 38th goal here leaving him ten behind record-holder (and now his coach) Andriy Shevchenko.

Seferović has scored six goals in five League A qualifying appearances for Switzerland.



Granit Xhaka won his 83rd cap, moving level with Valon Behrami in ninth in Switzerland's list of all-time appearances.

Line-ups

Ukraine: Pyatov; Tymchyk, Kryvtsov, Matviyenko, Mykhaylichenko; Stepanenko, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Zinchenko, Konoplyanka (Yaremchuk 54); Júnior Moraes

Switzerland: Sommer; Mbabu, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez, Zuber (Steffen 46); Embolo, Sow (Aebischer 82), G Xhaka, Vargas (Al Ajeti 73); Seferović

Next up

Both teams are in action again on Sunday, when Switzerland host Germany and Ukraine travel to Spain.