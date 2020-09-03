Ukraine vs Switzerland Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Ukraine face Switzerland in UEFA Nations League Group 4 in Lviv on Thursday 3 September at 20:45 CET.

Ukraine squad

Goalkeepers: Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Lunin (Real Madrid), Pyatov (Shakhtar)

Defenders: Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv), Kryvtsov (Shakhtar), ﻿Matviyenko (Donetsk), Mykhailychenko (Anderlecht), Plastun (Gent), Sobol (Brugge), Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv)

Midfielders: Kharatin (Ferencváros), Konoplyanka (Shakhtar), Kovalenko (Shakhtar), Malinovskyi (Atalanta), Marlos (Shakhtar), Stepanenko (Shakhtar), Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv), Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv), Yarmolenko (West Ham), Zinchenko (Manchester City)

Forwards: Yaremchuk (Gent), Júnior Moraes (Shakhtar), Supryaha (Dynamo Kyiv)

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Mvogo (PSV), Omlin (Montpellier), Sommer (Mönchengladbach)

Defenders: Akanji (Dortmund), Benito (Bordeaux), Elvedi (Mönchengladbach), Lang (Mönchengladbach), Mbabu (Wolfsburg), Omeragić (Zürich), Rodríguez (Torino), Widmer (Basel)

Midfielders: Aebischer (Young Boys), Fassnacht (Young Boys), Sohm (Zürich), Sow (Frankfurt), Steffen (Wolfsburg), Xhaka (Arsenal), Zuber (Frankfurt)

Forwards: Ajeti (Celtic), Embolo (Mönchengladbach), Gavranović (Dinamo Zagreb), Seferović (Benfica), Vargas (Augsburg)

Previous meetings

• Sides are meeting for third time; both previous games ended in draws after 90 minutes; most recently, they drew 2-2 in 2010 friendly game in Geneva.

• Drew 0-0 in 2006 World Cup round of 16 in Cologne; Ukraine prevailed 3-0 on penalties (though Andriy Shevchenko missed Ukraine’s first).

What the coaches say

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine coach: "We have had some time to work on tactics and physical conditioning so I'm expecting good football and a good response from my players. I have huge respect for [Vladimir Petković] and for the work he has done with Switzerland. They play really good football. Apart from this, I respect and love Switzerland [as a country] and always wish them good luck."

Vladimir Petković, Switzerland coach: "This situation is not easy for anyone, and we have to adapt to these measures, players and staff. But we can only focus on the things that we can influence. No need to waste your energy elsewhere. The important thing is to stay positive. And we are. I'm sure we will see a quality Swiss team on Thursday night. Whatever happens, I feel ready to give the maximum to win here in Ukraine."

Next up

Switzerland vs Germany – 6 September

Spain vs Ukraine – 6 September