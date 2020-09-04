Netherlands 1-0 Poland: Bergwijn strike proves decisive

The 2019 runners-up began their latest UEFA Nations League campaign with a narrow win in Amsterdam.

Match in brief

The Oranje held sway in the first half but clear-cut openings were rare – Quincy Promes dragged wide for the home side while Poland's Krzysztof Piątek tested Jasper Cillessen. The closest to breaking the deadlock was Frenkie de Jong, who volleyed against the post from Memphis Depay's cute scooped pass.

De Jong always looked the most likely to pick the Polish lock and his raking pass was pivotal as the hosts finally cut through. Hans Hateboer met the Barcelona midfielder's cross with a cushioned volley back across goal that Steven Bergwijn gratefully dispatched for the winner and his first international goal.

Bergwijn steers in his first international goal Getty Images

Reporters' views

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter: The Dutch got their UEFA Nations League campaign off to a fine start with a hard-fought victory over an obdurate and physical Poland side. De Jong was outstanding, and it was fitting that his deep pass led to Bergwijn's goal. Special praise too for Veltman and Aké, who both put in solid defensive shifts. Memphis, while not scoring, was a constant thorn in the visitors' side and Van Dijk was as imperious as always.

Piotr Koźmiński, Poland reporter: Playing without Robert Lewandowski, Poland were aware of the fact it was going to be difficult to leave Amsterdam with even a point. The plan was to stay solid in defence and try to put together quick counters. Sometimes in football that pays off but Poland seemed to defend too deeply and you felt ﻿they would concede sooner or later. Finally, the home team got what they wanted and their victory was deserved.

The Dutch celebrate the only goal Getty Images

Reaction

Frenkie de Jong, Netherlands midfielder: "We controlled the game pretty well, but we should get more out of situations when we can put the ball behind their defence or between the lines."

Memphis Depay, Netherlands forward: "Obviously I was very excited, we all were. It's been a long time. We played the best football possible and we did the job. For me personally, it was great to be back in the team after such a long time."

Jan Bednarek, Poland defender: "From one side, after such a long break, it was not so bad, but on the other, we know that you don't get points just for commitment. We did our best but we are aware we must improve. Still, I can also see positive aspects, something which we can build on. The most important thing is to be ready for the EURO finals."

Key stats

Netherlands are unbeaten in nine matches against Poland and have won the last four.

Netherlands have scored 30 goals in their last ten competitive home games.

Twenty-nine of the Oranje's last 39 goals have been scored in or after the 55th minute.

Poland are still looking for their first ever victory in the UEFA Nations League (D2 L3).

Arkadiusz Milik won his 50th cap for Poland in this match.

Line-ups

Netherlands: Cillessen; Hateboer, Veltman, Van Dijk, Aké; De Roon, Wijnaldum, F de Jong; Bergwijn (Van de Beek 74), Depay, Promes (L de Jong 90)

Poland: Szczęsny; Kędziora, Glik, Bednarek, Bereszyński; Szymański, Klich, Krychowiak, Jóźwiak (Grosicki 71); Zieliński (Moder 77); Piątek (Milik 63)



Next up

Both teams are in action again on Monday, when Netherlands host Italy and Poland travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

