Sweden vs France Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Sweden face France in UEFA Nations League Group 3 in Solna on Saturday 5 September at 20:45 CET.

Squads

Sweden

Goalkeepers: Olsen (Roma), Johnsson (Copenhagen), Nordfeldt (Gençlerbirliği)

Defenders: Augustinsson (Bremen), Bengtsson (Copenhagen), Helander (Rangers), Holmén (Willem II), Jansson (Brentford), Krafth (Newcastle), Lindelöf (Man. United), Lustig (AIK)

Midfielders: Ekdal (Sampdoria), Forsberg (Leipzig), Kulusevski (Parma), Larsson (AIK), K Olsson (Krasnodar), Sema (Udinese), Svanberg (Bologna), Svensson (Seattle)

Forwards: Andersson (Union Berlin), Berg (Krasnodar), Guidetti (Alavés), Isak (Real Sociedad), Quaison (Mainz)

France

Goalkeepers: Lloris (Tottenham), Maignan (LOSC), Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Digne (Everton), Dubois (Lyon), Hernandez (Bayern), Kimpembé (Paris), Lenglet (Barcelona), Mendy (Real Madrid), Upamecano (Leipzig), Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Camavinga (Rennes), Fekir (Real Betis), Kanté (Chelsea), Nzonzi (Rennes), Rabiot (Juventus), Sissoko (Tottenham)

Forwards: Ben Yedder (Monaco), Giroud (Chelsea), Griezmann (Barcelona), Ikoné (LOSC), Martial (Man. United), Mbappé (Paris)

Previous meetings

• Sweden's record in 21 games with France is W6 D5 L10; Swedes won sides' last encounter – June 2017 European Qualifier in Solna, 2-1.

• France had won corresponding fixture in Saint-Denis by same 2-1 scoreline.

What the coaches say

Janne Andersson, Sweden coach: "There are no bad teams in League A, so we knew we would end up in a group with very good teams. We have six really tough challenges ahead where we will test ourselves against some of Europe's and the world's best teams. It will be fantastic to finally be able to play international matches again. During the pandemic, we made the best of the situation. We feel as prepared as we can be."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "We always have the same problem with the first gathering of the season. In September, we frequently see physical difficulties which are smoothed out in October. This time, those will be significant. We will have to adapt, but we are competitors and we want to finish top of our Nations League group. The eight games scheduled before the end of the year will allow us to work on several tactical schemes. It is important to have new options and a wider tactical range with EURO in mind."

