Switzerland vs Germany Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Switzerland face Germany in UEFA Nations League Group 4 in Basel on Sunday 6 September at 20:45 CET.

Squads

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Mvogo (PSV), Omlin (Montpellier), Sommer (Mönchengladbach)

Defenders: Akanji (Dortmund), Benito (Bordeaux), Elvedi (Mönchengladbach), Lang (Mönchengladbach), Mbabu (Wolfsburg), Omeragić (Zürich), Rodríguez (Torino), Widmer (Basel)

Midfielders: Aebischer (Young Boys), Fassnacht (Young Boys), Sohm (Zürich), Sow (Frankfurt), Steffen (Wolfsburg), Xhaka (Arsenal), Zuber (Frankfurt)

Forwards: Ajeti (Celtic), Embolo (Mönchengladbach), Gavranović (Dinamo Zagreb), Seferović (Benfica), Vargas (Augsburg)

Germany

Goalkeepers: Baumann (Hoffenheim), Leno (Arsenal), Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Ginter (Mönchengladbach), Gosens (Atalanta), Kehrer (Paris), Koch (Leeds), Rüdiger (Chelsea), Schulz (Dortmund), Süle (Bayern), Tah (Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Brandt (Dortmund), Can (Dortmund), Draxler (Paris), Gündoğan (Manchester City), Havertz (Leverkusen), Kroos (Real Madrid), Neuhaus (Mönchengladbach), Sané (Bayern), Serdar (Schalke)

Forwards: Werner (Chelsea), Waldschmidt (Benfica)

Previous meetings

• Germany have had the better of the neighbours’ 51 meetings to date: W36 D6 L9.

• The Swiss did win the sides’ last meeting, a May 2012 friendly in Basel, 5-3, Eren Derdiyok scoring a hat-trick. Prior to that, they had not beaten Germany in 19 games (D2 L17) since a 3-1 victory in Frankfurt in 1956.

What the coaches say

Vladimir Petković, Switzerland coach: "We saw [in Thursday's 2-1 defeat] why Ukraine have had good results in recent years. I'm happy with my team's performance, especially in the first half. We dominated, played with intensity and pressed up front. Unfortunately, we conceded but our response was good and we scored an equaliser before the break.﻿"

Joachim Löw, Germany coach: "Of course, we are now a little bit down [after conceding late in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Spain] but we have seen lots of positive things. I always like the way Spain play. They play a very technical kind of football; they always follow a certain plan and I enjoy them and encounters against them.﻿"

Next up

Ukraine vs Germany – 10 October

Spain vs Switzerland – 10 October