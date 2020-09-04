- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

St. Jakob-Park - Basel
Group stage - League A - Group 4
Switzerland
-
-
Germany
      Switzerland vs Germany Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Friday 4 September 2020

      Switzerland face Germany in UEFA Nations League Group 4 – all you need to know.

      Eren Derdiyok celebrates a goal against Germany in 2012
      Eren Derdiyok celebrates a goal against Germany in 2012 Bongarts/Getty Images

      Switzerland face Germany in UEFA Nations League Group 4 in Basel on Sunday 6 September at 20:45 CET.

      Switzerland vs Germany: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      Squads

      Switzerland
      Goalkeepers: Mvogo (PSV), Omlin (Montpellier), Sommer (Mönchengladbach)
      Defenders: Akanji (Dortmund), Benito (Bordeaux), Elvedi (Mönchengladbach), Lang (Mönchengladbach), Mbabu (Wolfsburg), Omeragić (Zürich), Rodríguez (Torino), Widmer (Basel)
      Midfielders: Aebischer (Young Boys), Fassnacht (Young Boys), Sohm (Zürich), Sow (Frankfurt), Steffen (Wolfsburg), Xhaka (Arsenal), Zuber (Frankfurt)
      Forwards: Ajeti (Celtic), Embolo (Mönchengladbach), Gavranović (Dinamo Zagreb), Seferović (Benfica), Vargas (Augsburg)

      Germany
      Goalkeepers      : Baumann (Hoffenheim), Leno (Arsenal), Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)
      Defenders      : Ginter (Mönchengladbach), Gosens (Atalanta), Kehrer (Paris), Koch (Leeds), Rüdiger (Chelsea), Schulz (Dortmund), Süle (Bayern), Tah (Leverkusen)
      Midfielders      : Brandt (Dortmund), Can (Dortmund), Draxler (Paris), Gündoğan (Manchester City), Havertz (Leverkusen), Kroos (Real Madrid), Neuhaus (Mönchengladbach), Sané (Bayern), Serdar (Schalke)
      Forwards: Werner (Chelsea), Waldschmidt (Benfica)

      Previous meetings

      2020/21 Nations League: new format explained
      2020/21 Nations League: new format explained

      • Germany have had the better of the neighbours’ 51 meetings to date: W36 D6 L9.

      • The Swiss did win the sides’ last meeting, a May 2012 friendly in Basel, 5-3, Eren Derdiyok scoring a hat-trick. Prior to that, they had not beaten Germany in 19 games (D2 L17) since a 3-1 victory in Frankfurt in 1956.

      What the coaches say

      Vladimir Petković, Switzerland coach: "We saw [in Thursday's 2-1 defeat] why Ukraine have had good results in recent years. I'm happy with my team's performance, especially in the first half. We dominated, played with intensity and pressed up front. Unfortunately, we conceded but our response was good and we scored an equaliser before the break.﻿"

      Joachim Löw, Germany coach: "Of course, we are now a little bit down [after conceding late in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Spain] but we have seen lots of positive things. I always like the way Spain play. They play a very technical kind of football; they always follow a certain plan and I enjoy them and encounters against them.﻿"

      Next up

      Ukraine vs Germany – 10 October
      Spain vs Switzerland – 10 October

