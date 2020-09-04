- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano - Madrid
Group stage - League A - Group 4
Spain
-
-
Ukraine
      Spain vs Ukraine Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Friday 4 September 2020

      Spain face Ukraine in UEFA Nations League Group 4 – all you need to know.

      Spain celebrate their winner in the teams' 2015 meeting in Kyiv
      Spain celebrate their winner in the teams' 2015 meeting in Kyiv AFP via Getty Images

      Spain face Ukraine in UEFA Nations League Group 4 in Madrid on Sunday 6 September at 20:45 CET.

      Spain vs Ukraine: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      Squads

      Spain
      Goalkeepers      : De Gea (Manchester United), Kepa (Chelsea), Unai Simón (Athletic)
      Defenders      : Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), José Gayà (Valencia), Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid), Eric García (Manchester City)
      Midfielders      : Fabián Ruiz (Nápoles), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Óscar Rodríguez (Sevilla)
      Forwards      : Rodrigo (Leeds), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Adama Traoré (Wolves), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferrán Torres (Manchester City)

      2020/21 Nations League: new format explained

      Ukraine squad
      Goalkeepers      : Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Lunin (Real Madrid), Pyatov (Shakhtar)
      Defenders: Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv), Kryvtsov (Shakhtar), ﻿Matviyenko (Donetsk), Mykhailychenko (Anderlecht), Plastun (Gent), Sobol (Brugge), Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv)
      Midfielders: Kharatin (Ferencváros), Konoplyanka (Shakhtar), Kovalenko (Shakhtar), Malinovskyi (Atalanta), Marlos (Shakhtar), Stepanenko (Shakhtar), Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv), Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv), Yarmolenko (West Ham), Zinchenko (Manchester City)
      Forwards: Yaremchuk (Gent), Júnior Moraes (Shakhtar), Supryaha (Dynamo Kyiv)

      Previous meetings

      • Ukraine are without a win following five meetings with Spain: a 2-2 draw in 2003 followed by four defeats, including a 4-0 at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

      • Sides last met in UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying: Spain won 1-0 in Seville and Kyiv.

      What the coaches say

      Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "I love watching players as hungry as mine were [in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Germany]. We follow David de Gea’s form in detail. Both he and Kepa [Arrizabalaga] are unfortunate that when they make any error it gets a super-focus. They’re both used to it now. But after this performance [against Germany] we should all be commenting about what a magnificent keeper we have in David.﻿"

      Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine coach: "All of the team played well [in Thursday's 2-1 win against Switzerland] ﻿but first of all I want to congratulate our debutants [Oleksandr Tymchyk and Bohdan Mykhaylichenko]. The first half was very tough for us but Switzerland are a very strong side with great players and well-defined tactics. They made us defend too deep sometimes.﻿"

      Next up

      Ukraine vs Germany – 10 October
      Spain vs Switzerland – 10 October

