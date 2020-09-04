Spain vs Ukraine Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Spain face Ukraine in UEFA Nations League Group 4 in Madrid on Sunday 6 September at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

Squads

Spain

Goalkeepers: De Gea (Manchester United), Kepa (Chelsea), Unai Simón (Athletic)

Defenders: Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), José Gayà (Valencia), Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid), Eric García (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Fabián Ruiz (Nápoles), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Óscar Rodríguez (Sevilla)

Forwards: Rodrigo (Leeds), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Adama Traoré (Wolves), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferrán Torres (Manchester City)

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2020/21 Nations League: new format explained

Ukraine squad

Goalkeepers: Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Lunin (Real Madrid), Pyatov (Shakhtar)

Defenders: Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv), Kryvtsov (Shakhtar), ﻿Matviyenko (Donetsk), Mykhailychenko (Anderlecht), Plastun (Gent), Sobol (Brugge), Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv)

Midfielders: Kharatin (Ferencváros), Konoplyanka (Shakhtar), Kovalenko (Shakhtar), Malinovskyi (Atalanta), Marlos (Shakhtar), Stepanenko (Shakhtar), Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv), Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv), Yarmolenko (West Ham), Zinchenko (Manchester City)

Forwards: Yaremchuk (Gent), Júnior Moraes (Shakhtar), Supryaha (Dynamo Kyiv)

Previous meetings

• Ukraine are without a win following five meetings with Spain: a 2-2 draw in 2003 followed by four defeats, including a 4-0 at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

• Sides last met in UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying: Spain won 1-0 in Seville and Kyiv.

What the coaches say

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "I love watching players as hungry as mine were [in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Germany]. We follow David de Gea’s form in detail. Both he and Kepa [Arrizabalaga] are unfortunate that when they make any error it gets a super-focus. They’re both used to it now. But after this performance [against Germany] we should all be commenting about what a magnificent keeper we have in David.﻿"

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine coach: "All of the team played well [in Thursday's 2-1 win against Switzerland] ﻿but first of all I want to congratulate our debutants [Oleksandr Tymchyk and Bohdan Mykhaylichenko]. The first half was very tough for us but Switzerland are a very strong side with great players and well-defined tactics. They made us defend too deep sometimes.﻿"

Next up

Ukraine vs Germany – 10 October

Spain vs Switzerland – 10 October