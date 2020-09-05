Netherlands vs Italy Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Netherlands face Italy in UEFA Nations League Group 1 in Amsterdam on Monday 7 September at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

What has happened so far?

Group A1 kicked off on Friday with two tightly contested matches. Bosnia and Herzegovina ended Italy's 11-match winning run with a 1-1 draw in Florence, Edin Džeko giving the visitors a second-half lead before Stefano Sensi's deflected effort earned a share of the spoils. The Netherlands edged out Poland in Amsterdam courtesy of Steven Bergwijn's first international goal.

Squads

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Bizot (AZ), Cillessen (Valencia), Krul (Norwich)

Defenders: Aké (Manchester City), Dumfries (PSV), Schuurs (Ajax), Tete (Lyon), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Veltman (Brighton), Wijndal (AZ)

Midfielders: F De Jong (Barcelona), De Roon (Atalanta), Fer (Feyenoord), Hateboer (Atalanta), Ihattaren (PSV), Strootman (Marseille), Van de Beek (Man. United), Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Babel (Galatasaray), Bergwijn (Tottenham), L De Jong (Sevilla), Depay (Lyon), Promes (Ajax)

Italy

Goalkeepers: Cragno (Cagliari), Donnarumma (Milan), Meret (Napoli), Sirigu (Torino)

Defenders: Acerbi (Lazio), Biraghi (Inter), Bonucci (Juventus), Caldara (Atalanta), Chiellini (Juventus), D'Ambrosio (Inter), Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Florenzi (Roma), Mancini (Roma), Luca Pellegrini (Juventus), Spinazzola (Roma)

Midfielders: Barella (Inter), Bonaventura (unattached), Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Cristante (Roma), Gagliardini (Inter), Jorginho (Chelsea), Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Sensi (Inter), Tonali (Brescia), Zaniolo (Roma)

Forwards: Belotti (Torino), Caputo (Sassuolo), Chiesa (Fiorentina), El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenua), Immobile (Lazio), Insigne (Napoli), Kean (Everton), Lasagna (Udinese), Orsolini (Bologna)

Previous meetings

• The Netherlands’ record in 21 previous games against Italy is W3 D9 L9; the sides last met in a 2018 friendly in Turin, drawing 1-1.

• The Dutch are without a win in five meetings with Italy (D3 L2) since they beat the Azzurri 3-0 in their opening game at UEFA EURO 2008.

What the coaches say

Dwight Lodeweges, Netherlands interim coach: "Ronald [Koeman] has gone but football life continues. It is very exciting but I have been around for a long time – it is not the start of my career. Two and a half years ago we started a nice trajectory and we all had our contributions – Ronald mainly in managing it while we were more involved in the groundwork. How are we going to play? How do we put the training together? That went very well and we will just continue."

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We will go to the Netherlands to try to win the game, as we always do. Our winning streak had to end sooner or later [as it did against Bosnia and Herzegovina]. We're just glad it was with a draw and not a defeat. We'll keep the basic structure, but a few players will change because they can't play every three days."

Next up

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands – 11 October

Poland vs Italy – 11 October