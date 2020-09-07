Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Poland: Grosicki breaks visitors' duck

Poland finally tasted victory in their sixth UEFA Nations League match after coming from behind in Zenica.

Match in brief

Haris Hajradinović celebrates his penalty for Bosnia and Herzegovina Fedja Krvavac

The contest sprang to life when Elvir Koljič looked to get on the end of Amer Gojak's cross only for Jan Bednarek to pull him down in the area. Haris Hajradinović swept in the penalty but that only served to inspire the visitors, with Kamil Glik and Kamil Grosicki failing to find the net from presentable headed chances. They did equalise on the stroke of half-time, though, when Grosicki's corner was met by a more accurate Glik header.

Jerzy Brzęczek's visitors carried that impetus into the second half and grabbed a deserved winner when a fine Maciej Rybus cross was powerfully headed in by the outstanding Grosicki. Substitute Edin Džeko nearly levelled late on but Bosnia and Herzegovina created little after falling behind.

Reporters' views

Fedja Krvavac, Bosnia and Herzegovina reporter: If the hosts had continued to play as they did in the first half-hour, the result would surely have been different. Instead their performance disintegrated; this wasn't the team that drew with Italy on Friday. Dusan Bajević obviously tried to bring new players into the game and knew that not everyone was expecting perfection against a skilful and dangerous Poland side. Even after Edin Višća and Edin Džeko came on Bosnia didn't look dangerous, with only a few efforts that failed to really threaten Fabiański.

Piotr Koźmiński, Poland reporter: Poland finally prevailed thanks to their most experienced players. Kamil Glik and Kamil Grosicki made their 75th appearances for Poland tonight and used their heads. Grosicki provided the cross for Glik's header in the first half and then scored, also with a header, in the second. Poland can feel relieved a little bit after lacking some style in the loss against the Netherlands

Poland enjoy Kamil Glik's equaliser Fedja Krvavac

Reaction

Kamil Grosicki, Poland midfielder: "It was a tough game but the most important thing is that we managed to win. It was not an easy game for me, I had some difficulties at the beginning, but I managed to provide an assist and score a goal."

Kamil Glik, Poland defender: "Not for the first time, nor for the last I guess, we had to fight back from 1-0 down. But I am really glad I helped the team with my goal in the first half. I think we played much better than in Amsterdam. My impressions after these two games will be sour and sweet."

Asmir Begović, Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper: "I think there are positive things. We had two games where we learned a lot and did our best. There are little things we have to fix. We have to look ahead. The Nations League is important – we want better results and to stay here among the best countries."

Key stats

Bosnia and Herzegovina have lost six of their last ten matches.

There have been three goals or more in eight of Bosnia and Herzegovina's last nine matches.

Poland earned their first ever victory in the UEFA Nations League (D2 L3).

Poland are still to keep a clean sheet in the competition.

Poland have won nine of their last 12 matches.



Line-ups

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Begović; Kvržić, Bičkačić, Saničanin, Ćivić (Milošević 82); Bešić (Džeko 60), Hadžiahmetović, Hajradinović; Hodžić, Koljić, Gojak (Višća 46)

Poland: Fabiański; Kędziora, Glik, Bednarek, Rybus; Góralski, Krychowiak (Klich 68); Jóźwiak, Zieliński (Linetty 85), Grosicki (Szymański 80); Milik

Next up

Group A1 continues next month, with Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands and Poland vs Italy on Sunday 11 October.