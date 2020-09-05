Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland Nations League preview: where to watch, team news
Saturday 5 September 2020
Bosnia and Herzegovina face Poland in UEFA Nations League Group 1 – all you need to know.
Bosnia and Herzegovina face Poland in UEFA Nations League Group 1 in Zenica on Monday 7 September at 20:45 CET.Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
What has happened so far?
Group A1 kicked off on Friday with two tightly contested matches. Bosnia and Herzegovina ended Italy's 11-match winning run with a 1-1 draw in Florence, Edin Džeko giving the visitors a second-half lead before Stefano Sensi's deflected effort earned a share of the spoils. Poland suffered a narrow loss to the Netherlands courtesy of Steven Bergwijn's first international goal.
Squads
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Goalkeepers: Begović (Bournemouth), Burić (Hapoel Haifa), Šehić (Konyaspor)
Defenders: Bičkačić (Hoffenheim), Cipetić (Široki Brijeg), Ćivić (Ferencváros), Kolašinac (Arsenal), Kovačević (Ferencváros), Kvržić (Kayserispor), Saničanin (Vojvodina), Šunjić (Dinamo Moskva)
Midfielders: Bešić (Everton), Cimirot (Standard Liège), Danilović (Borac Banja Luka), Duljević (Nîmes), Gojak (Dinamo Zagreb), Hadžiahmetović (Konyaspor), Hajradinović (Kasımpaşa), Menalo (Dinamo Zagreb), Milošević (Konyaspor), Šabanadžović (AEK Athens), Višća (İstanbul Başakşehir)
Forwards: Džeko (Roma), Hodžić (Fehérvár), Koljić (Universitatea Craiova)
Poland
Goalkeepers: Drągowski (Fiorentina), Fabiański (West Ham), Skorupski (Bologna), Szczęsny (Juventus)
Defenders: Bednarek (Southampton), Bereszyński (Sampdoria), Bochniewicz (Górnik Zabrze), Glik (Benevento), Jędrzejczyk (Legia), Karbownik (Legia), Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Rybus (Lokomotiv Moskva), Walukiewicz (Cagliari)
Midfielders: Frankowski (Chicago Fire), Góralski (Kairat), Grosicki (West Brom), Jóźwiak (Lech Poznań), Kądzior (Dinamo Zagreb), Klich (Leeds), Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moskva), Linetty (Torino), Moder (Lech Poznań), Szymański (Dinamo Moskva), Zieliński (Napoli)
Forwards: Buksa (New England Revolution), Milik (Napoli), Piątek (Hertha Berlin)
Previous meetings
• This is the sides’ first competitive meeting. Poland have had the better of their two friendly encounters: W1 D1 (both on neutral territory in Antalya, Turkey).
• Poland won the most recent encounter 1-0 in December 2011, Waldemar Sobota scoring the only goal.
What the coaches say
Dušan Bajević, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach: "Italy, Poland and the Netherlands are demanding opponents and it is difficult to predict what will happen. Our goal is to achieve the best possible placement and stay in League A. We believe in our players and we hope that we can achieve the results that we want. It will be difficult to play in front of empty stands. We are all used to a different picture. I hope that a solution to the coronavirus will be found as soon as possible."
Jerzy Brzęczek, Poland coach: "I spoke with Robert [Lewandowski] and we decided that it was a good time for him to have a longer rest. He will not join us for the September games. There is another intense season ahead for him, which will end with the European Championship, which is so important to us. Lewandowski remains a key player, our captain, but for the matches against the Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina, we will have to cope without him."
Next up
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands – 11 October
Poland vs Italy – 11 October