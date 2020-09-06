France vs Croatia Nations League preview: where to watch, team news
Sunday 6 September 2020
France face Croatia in UEFA Nations League Group 3 – all you need to know.
France face Croatia in UEFA Nations League Group 3 in Saint-Denis on Tuesday 8 September at 20:45 CET.France vs Croatia: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here
Squads
France
Goalkeepers: Costil (Bordeaux), Lloris (Tottenham), Maignan (LOSC Lille)
Defenders: Digne (Everton), Dubois (Lyon), Hernandez (Bayern), Kimpembé (Paris), Lenglet (Barcelona), Mendy (Real Madrid), Upamecano (Leipzig), Varane (Real Madrid)
Midfielders: Camavinga (Rennes), Fekir (Real Betis), Kanté (Chelsea), Nzonzi (Rennes), Rabiot (Juventus), Sissoko (Tottenham)
Forwards: Ben Yedder (Monaco), Giroud (Chelsea), Griezmann (Barcelona), Ikoné (LOSC Lille), Martial (Manchester United), Mbappé (Paris)
Croatia
Goalkeepers: Grbić (Atlético), Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb), Sluga (Luton)
Defenders: Barišić (Rangers), Ćaleta-Car (Marseille), Jedvaj (Leverkusen), Lovren (Zenit), Melnjak (Rizespor), Škorić (Osijek), Uremović (Rubin), Vida (Beşiktaş), Vrsaljko (Atlético)
Midfielders: Badelj (Lazio), Brozović (Inter), Kovačić (Chelsea), Pašalić (Atalanta), Vlašić (CSKA Moskva)
Forwards: Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Budimir (Mallorca), Čolak (Rijeka), Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Perišić (Bayern), Petković (Dinamo Zagreb), Rebić (AC Milan)
Previous meetings
• France remain unbeaten in their six meetings with Croatia: W4 D2 (W2 D1 at Stade de France).
• The sides’ last meeting was hard to forget; France beat Croatia 4-2 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow in the 2018 World Cup final.
What the coaches say
Didier Deschamps, France coach: "Not everything was perfect [in Saturday's 1-0 win against Sweden]. It's a new system that worked pretty well. We could have done better in attacking terms. We were up against a 4-4-2 which is probably the hardest system to get around as they had a lot of players wide. It's good to have started this new competition with a win. Tuesday will come around quickly."
Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "We needed to add some energy and aggression [in Croatia's 4-1 loss against Portugal. This will hurt for a while: Portugal were much better and they deserved to win. I was afraid of this result as I knew that we were not fully ready. We must recover but it won't be an easy three days ahead. We have to show more energy and desire. It will be very difficult again against France."
Next up
Croatia vs Sweden – 11 October
France vs Portugal – 11 October