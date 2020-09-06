- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Stade de France - Saint-Denis
Group stage - League A - Group 3
France
-
-
Croatia
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      France vs Croatia Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Sunday 6 September 2020

      France face Croatia in UEFA Nations League Group 3 – all you need to know.

      France and Croatia players shake hands before the 2018 World Cup final
      France and Croatia players shake hands before the 2018 World Cup final FIFA via Getty Images

      France face Croatia in UEFA Nations League Group 3 in Saint-Denis on Tuesday 8 September at 20:45 CET.

      France vs Croatia: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      Squads

      France
      Goalkeepers: Costil (Bordeaux), Lloris (Tottenham), Maignan (LOSC Lille)
      Defenders: Digne (Everton), Dubois (Lyon), Hernandez (Bayern), Kimpembé (Paris), Lenglet (Barcelona), Mendy (Real Madrid), Upamecano (Leipzig), Varane (Real Madrid)
      Midfielders: Camavinga (Rennes), Fekir (Real Betis), Kanté (Chelsea), Nzonzi (Rennes), Rabiot (Juventus), Sissoko (Tottenham)
      Forwards: Ben Yedder (Monaco), Giroud (Chelsea), Griezmann (Barcelona), Ikoné (LOSC Lille), Martial (Manchester United), Mbappé (Paris)

      Croatia
      Goalkeepers: Grbić (Atlético), Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb), Sluga (Luton)
      Defenders: Barišić (Rangers), Ćaleta-Car (Marseille), Jedvaj (Leverkusen), Lovren (Zenit), Melnjak (Rizespor), Škorić (Osijek), Uremović (Rubin), Vida (Beşiktaş), Vrsaljko (Atlético)
      Midfielders: Badelj (Lazio), Brozović (Inter), Kovačić (Chelsea), Pašalić (Atalanta), Vlašić (CSKA Moskva)
      Forwards: Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Budimir (Mallorca), Čolak (Rijeka), Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Perišić (Bayern), Petković (Dinamo Zagreb), Rebić (AC Milan)

      Previous meetings

      2020/21 Nations League: new format explained
      2020/21 Nations League: new format explained

      • France remain unbeaten in their six meetings with Croatia: W4 D2 (W2 D1 at Stade de France).

      • The sides’ last meeting was hard to forget; France beat Croatia 4-2 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow in the 2018 World Cup final.

      What the coaches say

      Didier Deschamps, France coach: "Not everything was perfect [in Saturday's 1-0 win against Sweden]. It's a new system that worked pretty well. We could have done better in attacking terms. We were up against a 4-4-2 which is probably the hardest system to get around as they had a lot of players wide. It's good to have started this new competition with a win. Tuesday will come around quickly."

      Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "We needed to add some energy and aggression [in Croatia's 4-1 loss against Portugal. This will hurt for a while: Portugal were much better and they deserved to win. I was afraid of this result as I knew that we were not fully ready. We must recover but it won't be an easy three days ahead. We have to show more energy and desire. It will ﻿be very difficult again against France.﻿"

      Next up

      Croatia vs Sweden – 11 October
      France vs Portugal – 11 October

      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday 6 September 2020

      Related Items