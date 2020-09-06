France vs Croatia Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

France face Croatia in UEFA Nations League Group 3 in Saint-Denis on Tuesday 8 September at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Squads

France

Goalkeepers: Costil (Bordeaux), Lloris (Tottenham), Maignan (LOSC Lille)

Defenders: Digne (Everton), Dubois (Lyon), Hernandez (Bayern), Kimpembé (Paris), Lenglet (Barcelona), Mendy (Real Madrid), Upamecano (Leipzig), Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Camavinga (Rennes), Fekir (Real Betis), Kanté (Chelsea), Nzonzi (Rennes), Rabiot (Juventus), Sissoko (Tottenham)

Forwards: Ben Yedder (Monaco), Giroud (Chelsea), Griezmann (Barcelona), Ikoné (LOSC Lille), Martial (Manchester United), Mbappé (Paris)

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Grbić (Atlético), Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb), Sluga (Luton)

Defenders: Barišić (Rangers), Ćaleta-Car (Marseille), Jedvaj (Leverkusen), Lovren (Zenit), Melnjak (Rizespor), Škorić (Osijek), Uremović (Rubin), Vida (Beşiktaş), Vrsaljko (Atlético)

Midfielders: Badelj (Lazio), Brozović (Inter), Kovačić (Chelsea), Pašalić (Atalanta), Vlašić (CSKA Moskva)

Forwards: Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Budimir (Mallorca), Čolak (Rijeka), Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Perišić (Bayern), Petković (Dinamo Zagreb), Rebić (AC Milan)

Previous meetings

2020/21 Nations League: new format explained

• France remain unbeaten in their six meetings with Croatia: W4 D2 (W2 D1 at Stade de France).

• The sides’ last meeting was hard to forget; France beat Croatia 4-2 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow in the 2018 World Cup final.

What the coaches say

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "Not everything was perfect [in Saturday's 1-0 win against Sweden]. It's a new system that worked pretty well. We could have done better in attacking terms. We were up against a 4-4-2 which is probably the hardest system to get around as they had a lot of players wide. It's good to have started this new competition with a win. Tuesday will come around quickly."

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "We needed to add some energy and aggression [in Croatia's 4-1 loss against Portugal. This will hurt for a while: Portugal were much better and they deserved to win. I was afraid of this result as I knew that we were not fully ready. We must recover but it won't be an easy three days ahead. We have to show more energy and desire. It will ﻿be very difficult again against France.﻿"

Next up

Croatia vs Sweden – 11 October

France vs Portugal – 11 October