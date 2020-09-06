Belgium vs Iceland Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Belgium face Iceland in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in Brussels on Tuesday 8 September at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Squads

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Casteels (Wolfsburg), Mignolet (Club Brugge), Van Crombrugge (Anderlecht)

Defenders: Alderweireld (Tottenham), Castagne (Atalanta), Denayer (Lyon), Dendoncker (Wolves), Mechele (Club Brugge), Meunier (Dortmund), Vertonghen (Benfica)

Midfielders: De Bruyne (Manchester City), T Hazard (Dortmund), Praet (Leicester), Tielemans (Leicester), Vanaken (Club Brugge), Witsel (Dortmund)

Forwards: Batshuayi (Chelsea), Dimata (Anderlecht), Doku (Anderlecht), E Hazard (Real Madrid), Lukaku (Inter), Mertens (Napoli), Trossard (Brighton), Verschaeren (Anderlecht)

Iceland

Goalkeepers: Gunnarsson (Brentford), Halldórsson (Valur), Kristinsson (Olympiacos), Rúnarsson (Dijon)

Defenders: Árnason (Víkingur), Eyjólfsson (Levski Sofia), Fjóluson (unattached), Hermannsson (Brøndby), Magnússon (CSKA Moskva), Sampsted (Bodø/Glimt), Skúlason (Oostende)

Midfielders: Anderson (Midtjylland), Baldursson (Bologna), Bjarnason (Brescia), Friðjónsson (Paderborn), Hallfreðsson (unattached), Pálsson (Darmstadt), Þorsteinsson (AGF), A Sigurðsson (CSKA Moskva), Traustason (Malmö)

Forwards: Sigþórsson (AIK), Böðvarsson (Millwall), Guðmundsson (AZ), Friðjónsson (Aalesunds)

Previous meetings

2020/21 Nations League: new format explained

• Belgium have won all 11 of their previous meetings with Iceland, most recently beating them 3-0 away and 2-0 at home in the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League.

• Iceland have not scored in their last eight competitive games against Belgium, since they lost 5-2 at home against the Red Devils in a World Cup qualifier in 1957.

What the coaches say

Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "It was a difficult start to the game for us [in Saturday's 2-0 win in Denmark], but my team’s reaction in the second half was very good, although Denmark played very well. After not being together for ten months, I saw the values and mentality of the Red Devils again. I admit we had to adapt. But all heads are on the game against Iceland now﻿."

Erik Hamrén, Iceland coach: "One point would've been a victory for us [in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against England] and I feel sorry for the players because they don't get anything for it and I think they gave a really, really good performance. I hoped we would create some more when we won the ball and also in the set pieces, but otherwise, I have to say we managed to defend as I'd hoped."

Next up

England vs Belgium – 11 October

Iceland vs Denmark – 11 October