      Belgium vs Iceland Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Sunday 6 September 2020

      Belgium face Iceland in UEFA Nations League Group 2 – all you need to know.

      Eden Hazard in action against Iceland in 2018
      Eden Hazard in action against Iceland in 2018 Getty Images

      Belgium face Iceland in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in Brussels on Tuesday 8 September at 20:45 CET.

      Belgium vs Iceland: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      Squads

      Belgium
      Goalkeepers: Casteels (Wolfsburg), Mignolet (Club Brugge), Van Crombrugge (Anderlecht)
      Defenders: Alderweireld (Tottenham), Castagne (Atalanta), Denayer (Lyon), Dendoncker (Wolves), Mechele (Club Brugge), Meunier (Dortmund), Vertonghen (Benfica)
      Midfielders: De Bruyne (Manchester City), T Hazard (Dortmund), Praet (Leicester), Tielemans (Leicester), Vanaken (Club Brugge), Witsel (Dortmund)
      Forwards: Batshuayi (Chelsea), Dimata (Anderlecht), Doku (Anderlecht), E Hazard (Real Madrid), Lukaku (Inter), Mertens (Napoli), Trossard (Brighton), Verschaeren (Anderlecht)

      Iceland
      Goalkeepers: Gunnarsson (Brentford), Halldórsson (Valur), Kristinsson (Olympiacos), Rúnarsson (Dijon)
      Defenders: Árnason (Víkingur), Eyjólfsson (Levski Sofia), Fjóluson (unattached), Hermannsson (Brøndby), Magnússon (CSKA Moskva), Sampsted (Bodø/Glimt), Skúlason (Oostende)
      Midfielders: Anderson (Midtjylland), Baldursson (Bologna), Bjarnason (Brescia), Friðjónsson (Paderborn), Hallfreðsson (unattached), Pálsson (Darmstadt), Þorsteinsson (AGF), A Sigurðsson (CSKA Moskva), Traustason (Malmö)
      Forwards: Sigþórsson (AIK), Böðvarsson (Millwall), Guðmundsson (AZ), Friðjónsson (Aalesunds)

      Previous meetings

      2020/21 Nations League: new format explained
      2020/21 Nations League: new format explained

      • Belgium have won all 11 of their previous meetings with Iceland, most recently beating them 3-0 away and 2-0 at home in the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League.

      • Iceland have not scored in their last eight competitive games against Belgium, since they lost 5-2 at home against the Red Devils in a World Cup qualifier in 1957.

      What the coaches say

      Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "It was a difficult start to the game for us [in Saturday's 2-0 win in Denmark], but my team’s reaction in the second half was very good, although Denmark played very well. After not being together for ten months, I saw the values and mentality of the Red Devils again. I admit we had to adapt. But all heads are on the game against Iceland now﻿."

      Erik Hamrén, Iceland coach: "One point would've been a victory for us [in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against England] and I feel sorry for the players because they don't get anything for it and I think they gave a really, really good performance. I hoped we would create some more when we won the ball and also in the set pieces, but otherwise, I have to say we managed to defend as I'd hoped."

      Next up

      England vs Belgium – 11 October
      Iceland vs Denmark – 11 October

