Denmark vs England Nations League preview: where to watch, team news
Sunday 6 September 2020
Article summary
Denmark face England in UEFA Nations League Group 2 – all you need to know.
Article top media content
Article body
Denmark face England in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in Copenhagen on Tuesday 8 September at 20:45 CET.Denmark vs England: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here
Squads
Denmark
Goalkeepers: Lössl (Everton), Rønnow (Frankfurt), Schmeichel (Leicester)
Defenders: Andersen (Lyon), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jørgensen (Fenerbahçe), Kjær (Milan), Mæhle (Genk), Vestergaard (Southampton)
Midfielders: Anders Christiansen (Malmö), Delaney (Dortmund), Eriksen (Inter), Højbjerg (Tottenham), Nørgaard (Brentford), Skov (Hoffenheim), Wass (Valencia)
Forwards: Braithwaite (Barcelona), Bruun Larsen (Hoffenheim), Cornelius (Parma), Dolberg (Nice), Falk (Copenhagen), Poulsen (Leipzig)
England
Goalkeepers: Henderson (Manchester United), Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley)
Defenders: Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), Keane (Everton), Mings (Aston Villa), Trippier (Atlético de Madrid), Coady (Wolves)
Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Mount (Chelsea), Phillips (Leeds), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Grealish (Aston Villa)
Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Greenwood (Manchester United), Ings (Southampton), Kane (Tottenham), Sancho (Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)
Previous meetings
• Denmark’s record in 21 previous meetings with England is W4 D4 L13; England last visited Parken for a friendly in 2011, winning 2-1.
• The sides’ most recent encounter was a friendly game at Wembley in March 2014; England's Daniel Sturridge scored the only goal.
What the coaches say
Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have to learn from [Saturday’s 2-0 loss against Belgium]. And then we must be ready to meet England on Tuesday. We really missed the fans. But when I look back on the first week with the players, it has been a good experience. The players are fantastic to work with, and I am already looking forward to the next matches."
Gareth Southgate, England manager: "We had probably the most creative players in English football on the pitch [in Saturday's 1-0 win against Iceland] but everybody has to understand that players, whether they’ve had a two-week break or they’re into their pre-season period, that sharpness in the final third is going to be the last bit to come, so against a really stubborn, packed defence it’s a difficult challenge."
Next up
England vs Belgium – 11 October
Iceland vs Denmark – 11 October