Denmark vs England Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Denmark face England in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in Copenhagen on Tuesday 8 September at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

Squads

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Lössl (Everton), Rønnow (Frankfurt), Schmeichel (Leicester)

Defenders: Andersen (Lyon), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jørgensen (Fenerbahçe), Kjær (Milan), Mæhle (Genk), Vestergaard (Southampton)

Midfielders: Anders Christiansen (Malmö), Delaney (Dortmund), Eriksen (Inter), Højbjerg (Tottenham), Nørgaard (Brentford), Skov (Hoffenheim), Wass (Valencia)

Forwards: Braithwaite (Barcelona), Bruun Larsen (Hoffenheim), Cornelius (Parma), Dolberg (Nice), Falk (Copenhagen), Poulsen (Leipzig)

England

Goalkeepers: Henderson (Manchester United), Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), Keane (Everton), Mings (Aston Villa), Trippier (Atlético de Madrid), Coady (Wolves)

Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Mount (Chelsea), Phillips (Leeds), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Grealish (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Greenwood (Manchester United), Ings (Southampton), Kane (Tottenham), Sancho (Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

Previous meetings

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2020/21 Nations League: new format explained

• Denmark’s record in 21 previous meetings with England is W4 D4 L13; England last visited Parken for a friendly in 2011, winning 2-1.

• The sides’ most recent encounter was a friendly game at Wembley in March 2014; England's Daniel Sturridge scored the only goal.

What the coaches say

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have to learn from [Saturday’s 2-0 loss against Belgium]. And then we must be ready to meet England on Tuesday. We really missed the fans. But when I look back on the first week with the players, it has been a good experience. The players are fantastic to work with, and I am already looking forward to the next matches."

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "We had probably the most creative players in English football on the pitch [in Saturday's 1-0 win against Iceland] but everybody has to understand that players, whether they’ve had a two-week break or they’re into their pre-season period, that sharpness in the final third is going to be the last bit to come, so against a really stubborn, packed defence it’s a difficult challenge﻿."

Next up

England vs Belgium – 11 October

Iceland vs Denmark – 11 October