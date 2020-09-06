- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Parken - Copenhagen
Group stage - League A - Group 2
Denmark
-
-
England
      Denmark vs England Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Sunday 6 September 2020

      Denmark face England in UEFA Nations League Group 2 – all you need to know.

      Raheem Sterling in action against Denmark in 2014
      Raheem Sterling in action against Denmark in 2014 Getty Images

      Denmark face England in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in Copenhagen on Tuesday 8 September at 20:45 CET.

      Denmark vs England: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      Squads

      Denmark
      Goalkeepers      : Lössl (Everton), Rønnow (Frankfurt), Schmeichel (Leicester)
      Defenders: Andersen (Lyon), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jørgensen (Fenerbahçe), Kjær (Milan), Mæhle (Genk), Vestergaard (Southampton)
      Midfielders: Anders Christiansen (Malmö), Delaney (Dortmund), Eriksen (Inter), Højbjerg (Tottenham), Nørgaard (Brentford), Skov (Hoffenheim), Wass (Valencia)
      Forwards: Braithwaite (Barcelona), Bruun Larsen (Hoffenheim), Cornelius (Parma), Dolberg (Nice), Falk (Copenhagen), Poulsen (Leipzig)

      England
      Goalkeepers: Henderson (Manchester United), Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley)
      Defenders: Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), Keane (Everton), Mings (Aston Villa), Trippier (Atlético de Madrid), Coady (Wolves)
      Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Mount (Chelsea), Phillips (Leeds), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Grealish (Aston Villa)
      Forwards      : Abraham (Chelsea), Greenwood (Manchester United), Ings (Southampton), Kane (Tottenham), Sancho (Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

      Previous meetings

      2020/21 Nations League: new format explained

      • Denmark’s record in 21 previous meetings with England is W4 D4 L13; England last visited Parken for a friendly in 2011, winning 2-1.

      • The sides’ most recent encounter was a friendly game at Wembley in March 2014; England's Daniel Sturridge scored the only goal.

      What the coaches say

      Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have to learn from [Saturday’s 2-0 loss against Belgium]. And then we must be ready to meet England on Tuesday. We really missed the fans. But when I look back on the first week with the players, it has been a good experience. The players are fantastic to work with, and I am already looking forward to the next matches."

      Gareth Southgate, England manager: "We had probably the most creative players in English football on the pitch [in Saturday's 1-0 win against Iceland] but everybody has to understand that players, whether they’ve had a two-week break or they’re into their pre-season period, that sharpness in the final third is going to be the last bit to come, so against a really stubborn, packed defence it’s a difficult challenge﻿."

      Next up

      England vs Belgium – 11 October
      Iceland vs Denmark – 11 October

