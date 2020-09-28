- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Gdansk Stadium - Gdansk
Group stage - League A - Group 1
Poland
-
-
Italy
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Poland vs Italy Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Monday 28 September 2020

      Poland face Italy in UEFA Nations League Group 1 – all you need to know.

      Poland and Italy met in the first edition of the UEFA Nations League
      Poland and Italy met in the first edition of the UEFA Nations League Getty Images

      Poland face Italy in UEFA Nations League Group 1 in Gdansk on Sunday 11 October at 19:45 CET.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      As they stand

      Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Poland
      Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Poland

      • Poland lost 1-0 in the Netherlands in their opening game but triumphed 2-1 in Bosnia and Herzegovina in their second. Robert Lewandowski was rested for these initial matches.

      • Unbeaten in 16 games (W13 D3), Italy top Group A1 after two outings; they drew 1-1 at home in their opener against the Bosnians, then beat the Netherlands 1-0 in Amsterdam, Nicolò Barella getting the winner.

      Previous meetings

      Highlights: Netherlands 0-1 Italy
      Highlights: Netherlands 0-1 Italy

      • Poland’s record in 16 previous meetings with Italy is W3 D7 L6; they drew 1-1 in Bologna but lost 1-0 in Chorzow when the teams were paired in the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League.

      • This is Poland’s first competitive match in Gdansk since a 0-0 EURO qualifying draw against Cyprus in April 1987; they are without a win in their last five games in the city (D2 L3), scoring just once in those fixtures.

      What the coaches say

      TO FOLLOW

      Next up

      14/10: Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
      14/10      : Italy vs Netherlands

      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 28 September 2020

      Related Items