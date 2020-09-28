Poland vs Italy Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Poland face Italy in UEFA Nations League Group 1 in Gdansk on Sunday 11 October at 19:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

As they stand

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Poland

• Poland lost 1-0 in the Netherlands in their opening game but triumphed 2-1 in Bosnia and Herzegovina in their second. Robert Lewandowski was rested for these initial matches.

• Unbeaten in 16 games (W13 D3), Italy top Group A1 after two outings; they drew 1-1 at home in their opener against the Bosnians, then beat the Netherlands 1-0 in Amsterdam, Nicolò Barella getting the winner.

Previous meetings

Highlights: Netherlands 0-1 Italy

• Poland’s record in 16 previous meetings with Italy is W3 D7 L6; they drew 1-1 in Bologna but lost 1-0 in Chorzow when the teams were paired in the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League.

• This is Poland’s first competitive match in Gdansk since a 0-0 EURO qualifying draw against Cyprus in April 1987; they are without a win in their last five games in the city (D2 L3), scoring just once in those fixtures.

What the coaches say

Next up

14/10: Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

14/10: Italy vs Netherlands