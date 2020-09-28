Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands Nations League preview: where to watch, team news
Monday 28 September 2020
Article summary
Bosnia and Herzegovina face Netherlands in UEFA Nations League Group 1 – all you need to know.
Article top media content
Article body
Bosnia and Herzegovina face Netherlands in UEFA Nations League Group 1 in Zenica on Sunday 11 October at 17:00 CET.Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here
As they stand
• The Bosnians took just one point from their opening two games, drawing in Italy before a 2-1 home loss to Poland. Edin Džeko’s next international goal will be his 60th.
• The Netherlands won 1-0 against Poland in their opening fixture, but lost by the same margin at home against Italy on matchday 2.
Previous meetings
• The sides are meeting for the first time at senior international level.
What the coaches say
Dušan Bajević, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach: "I hope there is nothing serious with [Hoffenheim defender Ermin] Bičakčić and that he will join us at our training camp. [At that point] we will have only three days until the friendly against Northern Ireland and we will try to use that time as best as we can to prepare and get the result we want."
Next up
14/10: Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
14/10: Italy vs Netherlands