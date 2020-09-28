Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Netherlands in UEFA Nations League Group 1 in Zenica on Sunday 11 October at 17:00 CET.

As they stand

Highlights: Italy 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

• The Bosnians took just one point from their opening two games, drawing in Italy before a 2-1 home loss to Poland. Edin Džeko’s next international goal will be his 60th.

• The Netherlands won 1-0 against Poland in their opening fixture, but lost by the same margin at home against Italy on matchday 2.

Previous meetings

Highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Poland

• The sides are meeting for the first time at senior international level.

What the coaches say

Dušan Bajević, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach: "I hope there is nothing serious with [Hoffenheim defender Ermin] Bičakčić and that he will join us at our training camp. [At that point] we will have only three days until the friendly against Northern Ireland and we will try to use that time as best as we can to prepare and get the result we want."

Next up

14/10: Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

14/10: Italy vs Netherlands