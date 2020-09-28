- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Stadion Bilino polje - Zenica
Group stage - League A - Group 1
Bosnia and Herzegovina
-
-
Netherlands
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Monday 28 September 2020

      Bosnia and Herzegovina face Netherlands in UEFA Nations League Group 1 – all you need to know.

      Edin Džeko’s next international goal will be his 60th
      Edin Džeko’s next international goal will be his 60th Getty Images

      Bosnia and Herzegovina face Netherlands in UEFA Nations League Group 1 in Zenica on Sunday 11 October at 17:00 CET.

      Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      As they stand

      Highlights: Italy 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
      Highlights: Italy 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

      • The Bosnians took just one point from their opening two games, drawing in Italy before a 2-1 home loss to Poland. Edin Džeko’s next international goal will be his 60th.

      • The Netherlands won 1-0 against Poland in their opening fixture, but lost by the same margin at home against Italy on matchday 2.

      Previous meetings

      Highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Poland
      Highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Poland

      • The sides are meeting for the first time at senior international level.

      What the coaches say

      Dušan Bajević, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach: "I hope there is nothing serious with [Hoffenheim defender Ermin] Bičakčić and that he will join us at our training camp. [At that point] we will have only three days until the friendly against Northern Ireland and we will try to use that time as best as we can to prepare and get the result we want."

      Next up

      14/10: Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
      14/10      : Italy vs Netherlands

      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 28 September 2020

      Related Items