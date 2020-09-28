France vs Portugal Nations League preview: where to watch, team news
Monday 28 September 2020
France face Portugal in UEFA Nations League Group 3 – all you need to know.
France face Portugal in UEFA Nations League Group 3 in Saint-Denis on Sunday 11 October at 19:45 CET.France vs Portugal: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here
As they stand
• France won 1-0 in Sweden in their opening fixture and then prevailed 4-2 in Paris against Croatia, the side Didier Deschamps’ team beat in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.
• 2018/19 UEFA Nations League winners Portugal top Group A3; they overwhelmed Croatia 4-1 in their opener, without the absent Cristiano Ronaldo, who then scored his 100th and 101st international goals in a 2-0 win in Sweden.
Previous meetings
• France have had much the better of the sides’ past meetings (W18 D1 L6), but will not have forgotten their last encounter – their 1-0 extra-time loss to Portugal in the UEFA EURO 2016 final at the Stade de France.
• Prior to that match, France were on a ten-game winning streak against the Portuguese, stretching back to the 1970s. Furthermore, Les Bleus are one of the few national teams Ronaldo has yet to score against (in three attempts).
What the coaches say
Next up
14/10: Croatia vs France
14/10: Portugal vs Sweden