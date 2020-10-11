Iceland 0-3 Denmark: Visitors stroll to victory

Denmark romped to victory in Reykjavik thanks to a goal either side of half-time and Robert Skov's stunning strike.

Match in brief

The hosts enjoyed the best of the opening exchanges with Alfred Finnbogason and Jón Dadi Bödvarsson both forcing saves from Kasper Schmeichel.

Denmark take the lead in Reykjavik AFP via Getty Images

However, Denmark took control of the match midway through the first half and got their breakthrough just before the interval, with Hannes Halldórsson palming Simon Kjær's header onto the luckless Rúnar Már Sigurjónsson, with the rebound trickling into the net.

Just 47 seconds after the restart, Denmark doubled their advantage thanks to Christian Eriksen's cool finish after the Internazionale midfielder had carried the ball half the length of the pitch. Skov's thumping right-footed effort from the edge of the box then wrapped up a first competitive win for his coach Kasper Hjulmand.

The result moved third-placed Denmark on to four points in Group A2, two behind Belgium in second, with Iceland bottom on zero points.

It was a disappointing evening for Iceland AFP via Getty Images

Andri Valsson, Iceland reporter

It was all going according to plan – good defensive organisation and dangerous counterattacks. But, in the blink of an eye, two goals either side of the break cost Iceland any chance of getting something. The second half was a test, and Iceland need to look ahead and not dwell on the disappointment of tonight.

Sture Sando, Denmark reporter

An important win for Denmark and boss Hjulmand, bringing them a step closer to retaining their League A status. The score indicates a comfortable win, which it turned out to be, but the Danes were not as expressive in the opening 44 minutes as their coach would have hoped.

The teams react to the final whistle AFP via Getty Images

Reaction

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We showed that we have more quality and it's a deserved win. I praise the team for being so open [to my ideas] and for their commitment. It was a 100% performance from everybody today."

Kasper Dolberg, Denmark forward: "I think we have had a decent start under coach Hjulmand and have played some good matches. We have performed under high pressure, as we want to."

Erik Hamrén, Iceland coach: "It’s always disappointing to lose. We knew that they would have more possession, but we defended well and got the better chances. The first goal changed the game, and then we made a mistake in the second half where they scored another. After that, it was very difficult."

Hannes Halldórsson, Iceland goalkeeper: "I felt we played well in the first half. They scored before the break which was terrible timing. We were up for the task against a great team. We need to find the spark again before facing one of the best in the world [Belgium]. We need to be ready."

Key stats

• Denmark are yet to lose away from home in the Nations League (W2 D1) and have only conceded one goal.

• Iceland are still looking for their first ever win against Denmark, with this their 21st meeting (18 defeats).

• Eriksen's goal was his 33rd at senior international level, in what was his 99th appearance.

• Iceland are yet to avoid defeat in the UEFA Nations League, losing all seven of their outings.

Line-ups

Iceland: Halldórsson; Pálsson, Ingason, R. Sigurdsson (Eyjólfsson 73), H. Magnússon; Traustason (Guðmundsson 68), A. Gunnarsson (Anderson 46), Sigurjónsson, B. Bjarnason; G. Sigurdsson, Finnbogason (Bödvarsson 12)

Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjær, A. Christensen, Skov (Mæhle 79); Højbjerg, Delaney; Y. Poulsen (Olsen 66), Eriksen, Braithwaite (Jørgensen 87); Dolberg (Sisto 79)

What's next?

England welcome Denmark on Wednesday while Belgium visit Iceland.