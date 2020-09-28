Iceland vs Denmark Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Iceland face Denmark in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in Reykjavik on Sunday 11 October at 19:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

As they stand

• Iceland are yet to pick up a point in Group A2, Erik

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Iceland 0-1 England

Hamrén’s side following up a 1-0 home defeat by England (in which they missed a late penalty) with a 5-1 loss in Belgium.

• Denmark have just a point after two games and have yet to score in Group A2; they lost 2-0 at home to leaders Belgium in their opening fixture, then held England to a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen.

Previous meetings

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlghts: Denmark 0-0 England

• Iceland have yet to win in 20 matches against Denmark (D3 L17). Most recently, they lost 2-1 in a 2016 friendly in Herning in March 2016. The Danes have conceded just once in their six competitive victories over Iceland.

• The teams met in Iceland’s first officially-recognised FIFA game as an independent nation, Denmark winning 3-0 in Reykjavik in July 1946.

What the coaches say

TO FOLLOW

Next up

14/10: England vs Denmark

14/10: Iceland vs Belgium