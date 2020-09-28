- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Laugardalsvöllur - Reykjavik
Group stage - League A - Group 2
Iceland
-
-
Denmark
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Iceland vs Denmark Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Monday 28 September 2020

      Iceland face Denmark in UEFA Nations League Group 2 – all you need to know.

      Iceland last met Denmark in a 2016 friendly
      Iceland last met Denmark in a 2016 friendly Getty Images

      Iceland face Denmark in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in Reykjavik on Sunday 11 October at 19:45 CET.

      Iceland vs Denmark: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      As they stand

      • Iceland are yet to pick up a point in Group A2, Erik

      Highlights: Iceland 0-1 England
      Highlights: Iceland 0-1 England

      Hamrén’s side following up a 1-0 home defeat by England (in which they missed a late penalty) with a 5-1 loss in Belgium.

      • Denmark have just a point after two games and have yet to score in Group A2; they lost 2-0 at home to leaders Belgium in their opening fixture, then held England to a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen.

      Previous meetings

      Highlghts: Denmark 0-0 England
      Highlghts: Denmark 0-0 England

      • Iceland have yet to win in 20 matches against Denmark (D3 L17). Most recently, they lost 2-1 in a 2016 friendly in Herning in March 2016. The Danes have conceded just once in their six competitive victories over Iceland.

      • The teams met in Iceland’s first officially-recognised FIFA game as an independent nation, Denmark winning 3-0 in Reykjavik in July 1946.

      What the coaches say

      TO FOLLOW

      Next up

      14/10: England vs Denmark
      14/10: Iceland vs Belgium

      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 28 September 2020

      Related Items