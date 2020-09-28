- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Wembley Stadium - London
Group stage - League A - Group 2
England
-
-
Belgium
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      England vs Belgium Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Monday 28 September 2020

      England face Belgium in UEFA Nations League Group 2 – all you need to know.

      England last met Belgium in the 2018 World Cup third-place play-off
      England last met Belgium in the 2018 World Cup third-place play-off AFP via Getty Images

      England face Belgium in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in London on Sunday 11 October at 17:00 CET.

      England vs Belgium: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      As they stand

      Highlights: Iceland 0-1 England
      Highlights: Iceland 0-1 England

      • England have not conceded in five competitive matches (W4 D1), and have won their last five competitive home fixtures. They have taken four points in Group A2, winning 1-0 in Iceland and drawing 0-0 in Denmark.

      • Belgium are the Nations League’s top scorers with seven goals in two games (a 2-0 win in Denmark and a 5-1 home success over Iceland). The Group A2 leaders have won their last 12 competitive matches (F47 A4).

      Previous meetings

      Highlights: Belgium 5-1 Iceland
      Highlights: Belgium 5-1 Iceland

      • England’s record in 24 games against Belgium reads W15 D5 L4, but they have lost their last two encounters with the Red Devils, both at the 2018 World Cup: 1-0 in the group stage and 2-0 in the third-place play-off.

      • The sides have met only three times at the old and new Wembley stadiums; England won two of those matches (most recently, 1-0 in a June 2012 friendly), drawing the other.

      What the coaches say

      TO FOLLOW

      Next up

      14/10: England vs Denmark
      14/10: Iceland vs Belgium

      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 28 September 2020

      Related Items