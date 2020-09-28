England vs Belgium Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

England face Belgium in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in London on Sunday 11 October at 17:00 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

As they stand

Highlights: Iceland 0-1 England

• England have not conceded in five competitive matches (W4 D1), and have won their last five competitive home fixtures. They have taken four points in Group A2, winning 1-0 in Iceland and drawing 0-0 in Denmark.

• Belgium are the Nations League’s top scorers with seven goals in two games (a 2-0 win in Denmark and a 5-1 home success over Iceland). The Group A2 leaders have won their last 12 competitive matches (F47 A4).

Previous meetings

Highlights: Belgium 5-1 Iceland

• England’s record in 24 games against Belgium reads W15 D5 L4, but they have lost their last two encounters with the Red Devils, both at the 2018 World Cup: 1-0 in the group stage and 2-0 in the third-place play-off.

• The sides have met only three times at the old and new Wembley stadiums; England won two of those matches (most recently, 1-0 in a June 2012 friendly), drawing the other.

What the coaches say

Next up

14/10: England vs Denmark

14/10: Iceland vs Belgium