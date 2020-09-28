- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Stadion Maksimir - Zagreb
Group stage - League A - Group 3
Croatia
-
-
Sweden
      Croatia vs Sweden Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Monday 28 September 2020

      Croatia face Sweden in UEFA Nations League Group 3 – all you need to know.

      The sides last met in a 2012 friendly in Bratislava
      The sides last met in a 2012 friendly in Bratislava AFP via Getty Images

      Croatia face Sweden in UEFA Nations League Group 3 in Zagreb on Sunday 11 October at 17:00 CET.

      Croatia vs Sweden: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      As they stand

      Highlights: France 4-2 Croatia

      • FIFA World Cup runners-up in 2018, Croatia lost both of their opening Group A3 fixtures – 4-1 in Portugal and 4-2 in France – and have conceded the most goals of any side in this season’s UEFA Nations League.

      • Sweden have no points and are yet to score in Group A3; they went down 1-0 at home to France and then lost 2-0 against Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 100th and 101st international goals in Solna.

      Previous meetings

      Highlights: Sweden 0-1 France

      • Croatia won the teams' first three meetings but the tide turned in their most recent encounter, Sweden prevailing 3-1 in a February 2012 friendly fixture in Zagreb.

      • The sides' only previous competitive matches were a pair of 1-0 wins for Croatia in 2006 World Cup qualifying, in Gothenburg in September 2004 and in Zagreb in October 2005.

      What the coaches say

      Next up

      14/10: Croatia vs France
      14/10      : Portugal vs Sweden

