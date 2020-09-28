Croatia vs Sweden Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Croatia face Sweden in UEFA Nations League Group 3 in Zagreb on Sunday 11 October at 17:00 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

As they stand

Highlights: France 4-2 Croatia

• FIFA World Cup runners-up in 2018, Croatia lost both of their opening Group A3 fixtures – 4-1 in Portugal and 4-2 in France – and have conceded the most goals of any side in this season’s UEFA Nations League.

• Sweden have no points and are yet to score in Group A3; they went down 1-0 at home to France and then lost 2-0 against Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 100th and 101st international goals in Solna.

Previous meetings

Highlights: Sweden 0-1 France

• Croatia won the teams' first three meetings but the tide turned in their most recent encounter, Sweden prevailing 3-1 in a February 2012 friendly fixture in Zagreb.

• The sides' only previous competitive matches were a pair of 1-0 wins for Croatia in 2006 World Cup qualifying, in Gothenburg in September 2004 and in Zagreb in October 2005.

What the coaches say

Next up

14/10: Croatia vs France

14/10: Portugal vs Sweden