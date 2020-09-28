- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano - Madrid
Group stage - League A - Group 4
Spain
-
-
Switzerland
      Spain vs Switzerland Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Monday 28 September 2020

      Spain face Switzerland in UEFA Nations League Group 4 – all you need to know.

      Spain last met Switzerland in a 2018 friendly
      Getty Images

      Spain face Switzerland in UEFA Nations League Group 4 in Madrid on Saturday 10 October at 19:45 CET.

      Spain vs Switzerland: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      As they stand

      Highlights: Spain 4-0 Ukraine
      Highlights: Spain 4-0 Ukraine

      • Spain are unbeaten in 13 games (W10 D3) and top Group A4; they kicked off with a creditable 1-1 away draw against Germany then produced a sparkling performance to beat Ukraine 4-0.

      • Switzerland are bottom of the section; they lost 2-1 in Ukraine in their opening fixture, but will take heart from a 1-1 draw against Germany.

      Previous meetings

      Highlights: Switzerland 1-1 Germany
      Highlights: Switzerland 1-1 Germany

      • Spain have had much the better of the countries’ 20 senior international meetings: W15 D4 L1. However, the Swiss are unbeaten in two matches: a 2010 World Cup finals win in Durban and a 1-1 friendly draw in Villarreal in 2018.

      • Spain have not lost in 19 games in Madrid (W16 D3) since a 4-2 friendly defeat by England in 1987. Switzerland actually drew 2-2 with Spain on their last trip to Madrid, a World Cup qualifier at the Santiago Bernabéu in 1957.

      What the coaches say

      Next up

      13/10: Ukraine vs Spain
      13/10: Germany vs Switzerland

