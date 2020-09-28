- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

NSK Olimpiyskiy - Kyiv
Group stage - League A - Group 4
Ukraine
-
-
Germany
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Ukraine vs Germany Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Monday 28 September 2020

      Ukraine face Germany in UEFA Nations League Group 4 – all you need to know.

      Ukraine last met Germany at EURO 2016
      Ukraine last met Germany at EURO 2016 Getty Images

      Ukraine face Germany in UEFA Nations League Group 4 in Kyiv on Saturday 10 October at 19:45 CET.

      Ukraine vs Germany: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      As they stand

      Highlights: Ukraine 2-1 Switzerland
      Highlights: Ukraine 2-1 Switzerland

      • Ukraine are unbeaten in ten home games (W9 D1); they kicked off Group A4 with a 2-1 success against Switzerland in Lviv, but lost 4-0 in Spain three days later.

      • Germany have drawn both of their Group A4 games to date by the same 1-1 scoreline, surrendering leads at home against Spain and away against Switzerland.

      Previous meetings

      Highlights: Switzerland 1-1 Germany
      Highlights: Switzerland 1-1 Germany

      • Ukraine have yet to beat Germany in six meetings (D3 L3), but drew in all three of the sides’ previous encounters in Ukraine (all of them in Kyiv): 0-0 in 1997, 1-1 in 2001 and 3-3 in 2011.

      • These teams last locked horns at EURO 2016, Germany running out 2-0 winners in the opening group-stage fixture in Lille; Shkodran Mustafi and Bastian Schweinsteiger scored the goals.

      What the coaches say

      TO FOLLOW

      Next up

      13/10: Ukraine vs Spain
      13/10: Germany vs Switzerland

      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 28 September 2020

      Related Items