Ukraine vs Germany Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Ukraine face Germany in UEFA Nations League Group 4 in Kyiv on Saturday 10 October at 19:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

As they stand

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Ukraine 2-1 Switzerland

• Ukraine are unbeaten in ten home games (W9 D1); they kicked off Group A4 with a 2-1 success against Switzerland in Lviv, but lost 4-0 in Spain three days later.

• Germany have drawn both of their Group A4 games to date by the same 1-1 scoreline, surrendering leads at home against Spain and away against Switzerland.

Previous meetings

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Switzerland 1-1 Germany

• Ukraine have yet to beat Germany in six meetings (D3 L3), but drew in all three of the sides’ previous encounters in Ukraine (all of them in Kyiv): 0-0 in 1997, 1-1 in 2001 and 3-3 in 2011.

• These teams last locked horns at EURO 2016, Germany running out 2-0 winners in the opening group-stage fixture in Lille; Shkodran Mustafi and Bastian Schweinsteiger scored the goals.

What the coaches say

TO FOLLOW

Next up

13/10: Ukraine vs Spain

13/10: Germany vs Switzerland