Ukraine vs Germany Nations League preview: where to watch, team news
Monday 28 September 2020
Ukraine face Germany in UEFA Nations League Group 4 – all you need to know.
Ukraine face Germany in UEFA Nations League Group 4 in Kyiv on Saturday 10 October at 19:45 CET.Ukraine vs Germany: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here
As they stand
• Ukraine are unbeaten in ten home games (W9 D1); they kicked off Group A4 with a 2-1 success against Switzerland in Lviv, but lost 4-0 in Spain three days later.
• Germany have drawn both of their Group A4 games to date by the same 1-1 scoreline, surrendering leads at home against Spain and away against Switzerland.
Previous meetings
• Ukraine have yet to beat Germany in six meetings (D3 L3), but drew in all three of the sides’ previous encounters in Ukraine (all of them in Kyiv): 0-0 in 1997, 1-1 in 2001 and 3-3 in 2011.
• These teams last locked horns at EURO 2016, Germany running out 2-0 winners in the opening group-stage fixture in Lille; Shkodran Mustafi and Bastian Schweinsteiger scored the goals.
What the coaches say
Next up
13/10: Ukraine vs Spain
13/10: Germany vs Switzerland