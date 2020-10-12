Italy vs Netherlands Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Italy face Netherlands in UEFA Nations League Group 1 in Bergamo on Wednesday 14 October at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

As they stand

• Unbeaten in 18 games (W14 D4), Italy are a point clear at the top of Group 1 following Sunday's 0-0 draw against Poland.

• The Netherlands are the lowest-scoring side in a low-scoring section: just one goal so far. Including last week's friendly loss to Mexico, they have not scored in three matches.



Previous meetings

• Italy’s record in 22 previous games against the Netherlands is W9 D10 L3; Nicolò Barella’s goal gave the Azzurri a 1-0 win in the sides' September encounter in Group A1.

• The Dutch are without a victory in six meetings with Italy (D3 L3) since they beat the Azzurri 3-0 in their opening fixture at UEFA EURO 2008.

What the coaches say

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "The team attacked to the end [in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Poland]. We had the chances. I think [forward Andrea] Belotti played well. We have three games during this spell and three strikers. [Moise] Kean is young and can certainly improve, but everyone did well in my opinion."

Frank de Boer, Netherlands coach: "[After Sunday's 0-0 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina] everyone has to look at himself in the mirror, because we created five 100% chances and didn’t take any of them. Bosnia drew 1-1 away to Italy, so this is not a team that we should expect to wipe the floor with. Realistically, we had to be in top form to defeat them here, and we weren’t in top form."

Next up

15/11: Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

15/11: Italy vs Poland